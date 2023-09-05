Bird Photographer of the Year Award 2023

The Bird Photographer of the Year 2023 winners have been unveiled. An image of a peregrine falcon tackling a brown pelican that ventured too close to its nest has taken the grand prize in the world’slargest bird photography competition.Photographers from all over the world entered more than20,000 images into the competition, each with their eyes on the £5,000 grand prize. Photographer Jack Zhi, from the USA, was declared this year’s grand prize winner for his dramatic image taken in Southern California.“For four years, I attempted to capture the rare sight of the female falcon attacking large brown pelicans with incredible speed and agility,” says Zhi. “I love the eyes of the pelican in this image-surprised and scared. The action was fast, and over in the blink of an eye. But I’ll remember that moment forever.”