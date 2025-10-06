A guide to global money transfers for businesses

Having access to reliable global money transfers for businesses ensures smooth operations, stronger supplier relationships, and healthier cash flow | No Credit

Whether it’s paying international suppliers, receiving funds from overseas clients, or managing remote teams, efficient cross-border payments are now essential for businesses of all sizes.

In the past, global payments were primarily a concern for large corporations with complex supply chains.

Today, startups, e-commerce sellers, and even freelancers must think globally.

Challenges with traditional cross-border payments

For decades, international business payments relied on bank wires and the SWIFT network. While secure, this approach comes with several drawbacks.

High fees – Banks charge not only a transfer fee but also add hidden markups to exchange rates.

Slow processing – Payments often take three to five business days to arrive.

Limited transparency – Businesses may not know the exact cost or delivery timeline until after the payment is sent.

Intermediary banks – Funds often pass through multiple banks, each adding fees and delays.

These inefficiencies make traditional methods especially challenging for SMEs and startups that depend on predictable cash flow.

Modern fintech platforms and digital wallets

The rise of fintech has transformed the way businesses manage global payments. Instead of relying solely on traditional banks, companies now have access to agile platforms and digital wallets designed for international transactions.

But what are the benefits of modern fintech platforms?

Multi-currency accounts that allow businesses to hold and exchange different currencies.

Faster transfer speeds — sometimes minutes instead of days.

Transparent, mid-market exchange rates.

Easy integration with accounting or payroll systems.

For example, a UK e-commerce business selling to US customers can hold funds in both pounds and dollars, reducing conversion costs and simplifying supplier payments.

The role of stablecoins in business transfers

Another innovation is the use of stablecoins - cryptocurrencies pegged to traditional currencies like the US dollar.

Unlike volatile digital assets, stablecoins maintain a consistent value, making them practical for payments - and there are many advantages for businesses.

Speed – Transfers settle within minutes on blockchain networks.

Lower costs – Transaction fees are minimal compared to international bank wires.

Accessibility – Payments can be made even in regions with limited banking infrastructure.

For example, a digital agency in Europe could pay contractors in Latin America instantly using stablecoins, avoiding high remittance costs.

Benefits: speed, cost, transparency

Adopting modern solutions for global money transfers for businesses offers clear advantages.

Faster settlement – From three days down to a few minutes or hours.

Lower fees – Transparent pricing protects margins.

Greater visibility – Businesses know exactly when payments will arrive.

Flexibility – Multi-currency support reduces reliance on a single banking system.

For companies that operate across borders, these benefits directly impact growth and competitiveness.

How to choose the right solution for your company

With so many providers available, selecting the right platform requires careful evaluation. But below are some key factors for you to look for.

Cost structure – Look for low transfer fees and transparent FX margins. Speed – Same-day or instant settlement can be critical. Coverage – Ensure the platform supports your key currencies and regions. Compliance – Choose providers regulated by trusted financial authorities. Integration – Check for API or accounting system compatibility. Innovation – If you see value in blockchain or stablecoin solutions, pick a provider that supports them. One option is OpenDue, a platform that offers multi-currency accounts and modern cross-border payment solutions for global businesses.

Best practices for businesses today

Global business today requires fast, affordable, and transparent payment methods.

Traditional banking systems, with their high fees and long delays, are no longer sufficient.

Modern fintech platforms, digital wallets, and even stablecoin solutions provide businesses with the tools they need to thrive in international markets.

And below are the best practices for businesses.

Compare multiple providers before committing.

Monitor exchange rates to minimise losses.

Consider adopting multi-currency accounts for flexibility.

Explore blockchain-based options for speed and cost efficiency.