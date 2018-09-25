Wet Wet Wet replace Marti Pellow with TV talent show winner

A former winner of the BBC TV talent show The Voice is to take over from Marti Pellow as the frontman of the iconic Scottish pop band Wet Wet Wet.

Kevin Simm, who first found name more than 15 years ago with the band Liberty X, will perform his first gig with the band in Glasgow in November.

Pellow walked out on Wet Wet Wet last year just weeks after the band had staged 30th anniversary concert at Edinburgh Castle.

Simm, who won the 2016 series of The Voice, said he was "really taken aback" to get the opportunity to join the band, formed in Clydebank by Pellow with three other school friends, Graeme Clark, Tommy Cunningham and Neil Mitchell in 1986.

The band would go on to become one of the most successful British pop bands of all time, selling more than 15 million records, including three number one singles.and outselling The Rolling Stones for their live shows at one point.

Simm, who was mentored by Kaiser Chiefs frontman Ricky Wilson on The Voice, will make his debut with the band at St Luke's in Glasgow on 16 November before a show in London the following week.

Simm, 38, from Chorley in Lancashire, said: "The opportunity to join a band with such amazing songs and great guys and a great fan-base really excites me.

"When I first started gigging around the pubs and clubs up north two songs that were always in my set were Goodnight Girl and Love Is All Around."

Clark said: "He (Kevin) puts me back in touch with that soul feeling we had when we first started.

"What’s really exciting me is how this is going to manifest itself going forward, we’re going to go out and do dates, and after that, we’ll write some songs."