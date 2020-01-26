Watch hilarious moment Lewis Capaldi judges karaoke singer with a single look

The Bathgate singer was caught on camera giving his reaction to a karaoke singer.

On Saturday night Deano @dreambyrne tweeted a video saying: "I see @LewisCapaldi isn’t a fan of me karaoke"

The Someone You Loved singer is seen - via mobile phone footage - walking into the bar and making a face at the music before walking away smiling.

Capaldi retweeted the video and replied by laughing, to which Deano added: "Caught me lovely".

The video has been liked over 35,000 times and retweeted over 2000 times, with many users commenting.

Eileen Myers wrote: "Remind me to never do karaoke if @LewisCapaldi is around lol" Neil Edlin posted: "Anymore eye rolling like that and they'll get you to be a judge on The Voice....."

While Sentiment Shed said: " The only way this would have been funnier is if you were singing one of his songs."

Lewis has been nominated for a Grammy for his single Someone You Loved. He received a nod for song of the year and will compete with Always Remember Us This Way, from A Star Is Born, Bad Guy by Billie Eilish, Bring My Flowers Now by Brandi Carlile, Hard Place by HER, Lover by Taylor Swift, Norman F***ing Rockwell by Lana Del Rey and Truth Hurts by Lizzo.

The Grammy winners will be announced tonight (Sunday 26 January).

