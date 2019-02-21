Wanted: summer staff for the ‘remotest restaurant’ in Highlands

It is accessible only by train - or a 20 mile hike through the hills.

Now, a chance has arisen to enjoy a unique experience this summer with a job at Corrour Station in the Highlands.

Corrour is accessible only by train - or by a 20 mile walk. PIC: Contributed.

The station, which was made famous for many by its appearance in the Trainspotting films, is looking for two staff to help run the Station House Restaurant from the end of March to November.

Manager Shona Griffiths is looking for couples, friends or individuals who don’t mind hard work and can handle living in the remote spot.

People from all over the world arrive at Corrour Station, which sits on the Crianlaich-Fort William-Mallaig branch of the West Highland Line, to descend on the surrounding hills.

Film fans and train enthusiasts also drop in to Station House, which Corrour

Ms Griffiths said: “The summers at Corrour are just brilliant. I have loved it every year I have been here. You just get so many interesting people coming through and heading up in to the hills.

“It is a completely unique experience at Corrour and you are not going to find anything else like it. It is a great way to work hard, save money and enjoy the outdoors in Scotland.”

Eight trains a day go back and forth through the station with each arrival delivering a fresh wave of customers to the restaurant.

In summer, up to 50 to 60 passengers can leave the train at one time with the arrivals signalling a rush on at the restaurant.

“We all wait looking out the window for the train arriving. Then everything gets very busy at once,” Ms Griffiths added.

Ms Griffiths said customer satisfaction was “through the roof” at the restaurant and that the nice atmosphere added to the pleasure of working there.

She added: “Everyone is so delighted that we are there.”

The restaurant is open from 8.30am to around the time when the last train departs at 9.20pm.

Ms Griffiths added: “It is long hours, you do get a break in the afternoon so we need people who can deal with that - and the remoteness.”

She said ‘city folk’ had sometimes found it hard to adjust to the different pace at Corrour.

“It is perfect for someone who loves the outdoors,” she added.

Food and board are included with the job with the five restaurant staff each given an en-suite bedroom at the station.

Corrour Estates described Station House as the UK’s ‘remotest restaurants with rooms’.

To apply for the role, email a CV and covering letter to stationhouse@corrour.co.uk