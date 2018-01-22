Video: How to make haggis, neeps and tatties

Have your say

Celebrate Robert Burns’ birthday with a verse, a dram and this simple haggis recipe.

With Burns Night fast approaching, it’s time to get the ingredients in for Thursday’s traditional haggis supper.

Below you’ll find hassle-free cooking instructions for your haggis, neeps and tatties from Macsween to go along with the video above.

Remember, you don’t have to enjoy haggis with turnip, carrots and potatoes if you don’t want to - haggis goes equally well on nachos or through pasta.

Whatever you decide to fire up on Thursday, it’s all about having good fun - and good food - with friends and family.

Haggis, Neeps & Tatties - Serves 2-3

Macsween Haggis 454g

500g Turnip (around 1/2 a turnip)

500g of potatoes

50ml of milk

40g of butter

Salt and pepper for seasoning

Instructions:

To oven cook the haggis:

Peel away the paper packaging and wrap the haggis in tinfoil. Place it in an ovenproof dish with 2cm of water in the bottom.

Preheat the oven to 180C (Gas Mark 4) and cook it for around 75 minutes (454g haggis).

To microwave the haggis:

Remove all the packaging and coating and cut the meat into chunks. Place it in a microwavable dish with a lid and put on medium heat for 9 minutes. Take it out after 4mins 30 seconds and stir the meat, then place it back in for the remainder of the time.

Prepare the vegetables:

Peel the carrots, potatoes and turnip.

Quarter the potatoes and dice the turnip and carrots into 1cm cubes.

Boil the potatoes in one pan and the carrots and turnip in another pan for 20-25 minutes each.

Drain the pans separately and allow the moisture to evaporate away to avoid the vegetables getting soggy.

Mash the potatoes until fluffy and light, then add 40g of butter and milk until creamy. Add salt and pepper to season.

Mash the carrots and turnips together and then add 40g of butter with salt and pepper to taste.

Serve together so it’s all piping hot.