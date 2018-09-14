Video: Choir perform Deacon Blue’s Dignity at new V&A Dundee

Have your say

A choir comprised of over 150 singers from across Dundee have gathered to perform at the V&A Dundee’s preview reception.

Led by choir director Alice Marra, the 152 women and 3 men belted out the Deacon Blue hit ‘Dignity’ in the atrium of the city’s new state-of-the-art design museum.

The band’s lead singer Ricky Ross, who penned the song, was born in Dundee.

The ensemble was made up of three Dundee-based choirs; Loadsaweeminsingin’, Lochee Linties and Duende Voices and others from The Noteables.

Ms Marra, the daughter of the ‘Bard of Dundee’, the late musician Michael Marra, is best known for her work with indie pop band The Hazey Janes.

She said: “The choirs have all had a wonderful time working on this arrangement of Dignity especially for the V&A.

“We feel honoured to be singing such a fantastic song, on such a special day, in a world famous building! It’s very poignant to us that it’s written by a Dundonian and captures the essence of working people and their aspirations.”

The choir performed on Friday night before the 3D Festival in Slessor Gardens.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and Dundee-born actor and Hollywood star Brian Cox were also in attendance at the reception.