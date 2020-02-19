Victims of crime have rights and we’ll help you navigate the system – Mike Findlay

Imagine you walk out of your front door tomorrow and experience a crime for the first time. It’s hard to picture how you would feel about the trauma of the crime itself, let alone getting to grips with the complexity of the criminal justice system.

Handling a number of organisations and agencies simultaneously; understanding acronyms, legal ­jargon and paperwork; knowing who best to speak to when you need ­support – these are just some of the hurdles you have to jump through.

This quote by Jamie from Glasgow (name changed), who experienced a serious sexual assault, points to some of the ­challenges faced by those who come into contact with the criminal justice system.

He said: “Sharing your experience, should help make positive change. When it comes to my own experience of the criminal justice system, I didn’t feel I had a voice. I’ve spent more time talking about my ­experience for the sake of people affected by crimes ­similar to my own, bypassing the fact that the system was part of what made my experience not OK.”

This is, however, the reality for many people who have experienced crime in Scotland.

Your rights as a victim or witness and what you are entitled to are ­probably the last things on your mind in the aftermath of a crime. It is experiences like Jamie’s that have inspired us to choose victims’ rights as the theme for this year’s Victims Awareness Week.

This is about championing the ­voices, experiences and rights of those affected by crime in Scotland and it coincides with European Day for Victims of Crime on Saturday 22 February. In Scotland, you have access to certain rights under the ­Victims and Witnesses (Scotland) Act 2014 including the Victims’ Code for Scotland, which sets out the rights that victims are entitled to as well as how to exercise them.

‘Your rights, Your code’ is what we’ve chosen to focus on for the week and we are putting out a series of stories, blog posts and films coming directly from people affected by crime, as well as our partners in the criminal justice and third sectors.

If you are fortunate enough not to have experienced a serious crime, you are unlikely to be aware of the Victims’ Code – therefore we see this week as the start of a wider campaign to encourage more people to explore these rights in detail.

However, the onus should really be on agencies and support organisations to provide relevant and ­relatable information in accessible ways to victims, witnesses and their families.

At Victim Support Scotland we have already started this process. Last year, we relaunched our website to make it more centred on what ­people need in the aftermath of a crime. Easy-to-digest information and clear ways of navigating through the site to what you require are essential, particularly when people are feeling at their most vulnerable.

In August, Victim Support Scotland will celebrate 35 years of providing support for victims, witnesses and their families in the courts and in the community throughout Scotland.

Crimes move with the times, and as an 80s child it is important that we do too.

When we recognise there is a need for support, we must adapt our ­support services accordingly. If you look at the recent rise in coverage about transphobia, for example, we need to look at where we can support by better understanding the issues and providing our services in a way that responds to what the community needs.

Technology has a role to play and with its ever-evolving nature, it’s important we keep up. Stalking offences, for instance, are frequently taking place online and on social media – it is no longer just about the hooded person walking down an empty street.

Victim Support Scotland’s own digital evolution has already begun. Further to our website relaunch, we recently introduced a webchat facility which allows our services to be opened-up to a wider range of people including a younger generation – who are generally more tech savvy – as well as those who are reluctant to have first contact with us through the phone or face-to-face. As part of ­Victims Awareness Week, we have submitted a motion to the Scottish Parliament to recognise its aims to raise awareness of rights and to encourage people to share their experiences of the criminal justice system. This ties into our call for more ­victims from across Scotland to come forward and share their experiences.

We can all only improve if we encourage more people to share their experiences of crime and take this experience to decision-makers. It also allows us to adapt services in a meaningful way that puts the victims and witness experience first.

In our own policy work, we aim to champion the voices and experiences of victims wherever we can, which helps to make our responses to ­consultations more human and powerful.

With all this in mind, we want ­Victims Awareness Week to act as a reminder to people like Jamie that they have rights, which include having a say in the ­criminal justice system and how they are treated.

Join in the Victims Awareness Week conversation using the hashtag #kenyourcode. For more information visit victimsupport.scot

If you want to share your experience of crime you can email getinvolved@victimsupportsco.org.uk

Mike Findlay, head of communications and external affairs at Victim Support Scotland.