BrewDog has opened its first “craft beer hotel” in the US.

Named the DogHouse, it is located on the site of its brewery in Columbus, Ohio, and has beer taps in each room.

A crowdfunding drive raised more than $300,000 (£233,000) for the project and those who contributed were given first access to booking rooms at the hotel before it opened to the public.

The hotel has 32 rooms and guests will be able to watch beer being made from rooms overlooking the brewery.