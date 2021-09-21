With even more destinations set to open up for Scottish travellers following the revision to the UK’s international travel system, Edinburgh locals are in prime position to take advantage of some of the world’s warmest travel destinations this half-term.

As the cold creeps into the Capital with the onset of autumn, the half-term is often seized on as a chance to catch remaining glimpses of sunshine and heat in more tropical climates overseas.

Edinburgh Airport offers over 150 different destinations for Scottish travellers, but which are its hottest destinations for the October half-term?

Here are 10 of the hottest places in the world which you can fly to from Edinburgh Airport this October school holiday.

1. Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt Hitting average temperatures of around 28 °C, the Egyptian resort city of Sharm El-Sheikh makes a perfect getaway for anyone seeking blazing hot sun this October. Egypt will be removed from the UK red list of destinations with a high Covid-19 risk on Wednesday 22 September. (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro) Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2. Lanzarote Lanzarote sees average temperatures of 26.8 °C in October, according to the Met Office - making it one of Edinburgh Airport's warmest and brightest spots to visit during the October half-term (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro) Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3. Cyprus October sees the picturesque island of Cyprus sizzle in temperatures of around 26.7 °C, making it another fantastic destination for Scottish travellers looking to avoid crowds and enjoy some sunshine during the half-term break. (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro) Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4. Gran Canaria, Canary Islands The most densely populated of Spain's idyllic and volcanic Canary Islands, Gran Canaria is a four hour and 40 minute direct flight away from Edinburgh - and offers an average October temperature of 26.4 °C according to the Met Office. (Image credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro) Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales