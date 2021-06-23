The announcement and strategy comes on the same day as the airport confirms carbon neutral status for emissions under its direct control in the hope of attaining a more sustainable future.

The solar farm, the first of its kind at a Scottish airport, will provide 26% of the airport’s energy needs and construction is due to begin later this year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The facility is expected to be operational next summer and has been supported by Scottish Government funding of £2 million.

Picture of what the new eleven-acre solar farm will look like at Edinburgh Airport (Photo: Edinburgh Airport).

The strategy looks to reduce not only environmental impacts, such as carbon, but also how the airport manages and enhances its social and economic impacts.

It will also look to achieve carbon neutrality for direct emissions by 2024, establishing a campus wide sustainability standard as well as a Cleaner Engine Standard.

Talking about the construction of the solar farm, Gordon Dewar, Chief Executive of Edinburgh Airport said: “We are excited to be the UK’s first airport to construct a solar farm on an airfield.

"Some may doubt the power of sun in Scotland, but our solar farm will deliver around 26% of our energy needs and allow us to deliver energy back into the grid when we produce more than we need.

“This project illustrates our commitment to making environmental improvements and is something passengers will actually be able to see as they arrive or depart.

"We want to be a leading voice and advocate for a new and improved approach. We will continue to identify opportunities to help us move towards our goals because we know Greater Good will evolve with the climate landscape.”

Graeme Dey, the Scottish Government’s minister for transport, said: “I’m delighted to learn of the heartening efforts of Edinburgh Airport to reduce their emissions.

“The solar farm, in particular, illustrates how Government and the aviation industry can work together to help achieve Scotland’s ambitious climate change targets.

“Together, we can look to create a future in which we enjoy the social and economic benefits of air travel without having an impact on the environment.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.