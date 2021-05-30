Fresh from a £500,000 refurbishment, The Glencoe Inn has reopened to offer low-key luxury and Scottish hospitality set against one of Scotland’s most famous and awe-inspiring backdrops. With interiors inspired by the surrounding rugged landscape, the 15-bedroom Inn takes in views across Loch Leven and the Pap of Glencoe.

Curl up in cosy corners on leather sofas in front of log fires or sit on the outdoor terrace with its stunning loch views and catch glimpses of the local wildlife visiting the gardens. Or enjoy a thermal experience with hot tub and sauna and the outdoor Hidden Garden spa with one of the country’s most spectacular vistas.

Covid precautions

Safety is Crerar Hotel Group’s top priority, and the group was the first Scottish hotel company to be granted ‘Good to Go’ status by Visit Scotland – meaning the Inn and its sister properties are ‘AA Covid-19 Confident’ approved.

Enhanced deep cleaning and decontamination processes see state-of-the-art cleaning products used to protect key touchpoints. Antibacterial hand gel and wipes can be found in-room and bedrooms and bathrooms are covered by an intelligent fogging system deployed just before check-in to disinfect areas using antibacterial technology.

Gests not completely satisfied with cleanliness during a stay at the Glencoe Inn are offered a complimentary overnight stay at any Crerar Hotel property.

Budget or boutique?

Eating options include the Inn's bar and grill, The Gathering, for Scottish steaks and burgers alongside its famous fish and chip suppers, or diners can opt for the brand-new Steak & Lobster Bistro menu, which features native grass-fed Scottish beef and venison from the Crerar Home Farm and seafood from the surrounding lochs.

Boutique, with the Inn’s six-figure investment focused on transforming the property into the ultimate boutique accommodation experience.

Room service

All 15 bedrooms have been refurbished with interiors inspired by the views through the windows of the surrounding landscape – from the peaceful and tranquil Loch Leven to the dramatic Pap of Glencoe. For a special treat guests can book into the Loch View Feature Suite, with king-size bed and roll-top bath positioned in the bay window for uninterrupted loch views – the ideal spot to watch a serene sunset after a day of hiking, without the midges.

Wining and dining

Passing visitors as well as residents are in for quality Scottish produce when they eat at the Inn. Its much-loved bar and grill, The Gathering, serves Scottish steaks and burgers alongside its famous fish and chip suppers, or diners can opt for the brand-new Steak & Lobster Bistro menu, which features native grass-fed Scottish beef and venison from the Crerar Home Farm and seafood from the surrounding lochs.

If pizza outdoors is more your style, this summer sees the Inn’s new outdoor wood-fired oven making its debut, with Red Shed Pizzas, authentic, rustic versions using hybrid yeast and sourdough bases, to be devoured outside in the gardens or as takeaway.

Worth getting out of bed for

The drive to the hotel alone is worth getting out of bed for – the Loch Lomond to Glencoe leg of the journey recently topping a poll of the UK’s favourite scenic routes.

Bear the dog welcomes canine guests at the Inn, with up to two allowed in a room.

From the hotel there’s the West Highland Way on the doorstep, or some of the more local walking and hiking trails, with stunning scenery and native wildlife to enjoy. Movie buffs will enjoy a close up of blockbuster locations such as the Glenfinnan Viaduct and Steall Falls in Glen Nevis from Harry Potter and the mountains of Buachaille Etive Mor and Buachaille Etive Beag alongside the A82 where James Bond drove his Aston Martin DB5 in Skyfall.

Alternatively, why not relax around the Inn with a dram, curl up with a book or enjoy Scottish seafood on the banks of the loch from which it was caught whilst watching the sunset?

Little extras

Up to two dogs per room are welcome so visitors can include their four-legged friends in their travel plans.

Guestbook comments

Ideally located for walks, newly refurbished, with fine food and views to savour.

The Deluxe Loch View, one of the 15 refubished bedrooms at the Glencoe Inn.

Prices start from £199 bed and breakfast.

The Glencoe Inn, Glencoe Village, Tyndrum Road, Glencoe, Ballachulish, PH49 4HP (01855 811 245, www.crerarhotels.com/the-glencoe-inn)

Seafood from surrounding lochs is served up in the Inn, along with sides of stunning scenery.

Fish and chips are popular with resident and non-resident diners.

Log fires and stoves make for cosy boutique interiors.