Travel: Frequent flyers share their best plane travel hacks - Scotland on Sunday Travel

Hydrate before, during and after flights to avoid dehydration. Pic: Alamy/PA.

With holidays becoming more of a luxury, it’s important to ensure you have all bases covered – including making the flight experience as smooth and comfortable as possible.

We asked travel experts and frequent flyers to share everything their top hacks…

Avoid heavy, greasy meals

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Airplane food often has salt and oil added to give it flavour. Pic: Alamy/PA.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jenna Wright*, a cabin crew member, has a solution for avoiding post-flight bloat.

“Bloating is one of the most annoying things about flights – especially when travelling long-haul,” Wright says.

“The combination of reduced air pressure, dehydration and sitting for long periods of time slows digestion and leads to a build-up of gas in your digestive tract. This is why you often feel bloated, gassy and nauseated while flying.

“To minimise post-flight bloat, I would suggest avoiding eating anything heavy, spicy or greasy before you fly. Instead, try to stick to foods that are easier to digest.”

Remember chargers and powerbanks when packing a suitcase. Pic: Alamy/PA.

Follow the 24-hour rule to rehydrate

Abby Dunn, marketing manager at Ocean Florida, who has made the nine-hour flight to Florida 42 times, shares her top tip for dealing with bloating and flight-triggered digestive discomfort.

“The best thing you can do is to hydrate yourself – before your flight but also once you make it to your hotel or holiday villa,” says Dunn.

“Try to follow the 24-hour rule – upping your water intake for 24 hours before and after your flight to prevent dehydration and water retention.”

This will help keep dehydration headaches and dry skin too.

Skip the aeroplane food

If you are especially prone to bloating and feeling the effects of dehydration, you can skip the in-flight meal and bring your own food.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You lose your taste buds in the air, so they fill food with salt and oil to give it some flavour – which is extremely bloating,” Wright adds.

Use technology to your advantage

For Lee Dobson, co-founder of Travel City, noise-cancelling headphones are a travel must-have.

“They create a personal oasis of calm, even in the noisiest of cabins,” he says.

“Alongside that, I ensure my iPad is loaded with shows, movies, and playlists. The power bank is just as important.

“This combination of tech essentials has levelled up my in-flight experience, making long hauls feel like a breeze and ensuring I arrive at my destination relaxed and ready to explore.”

Bring an extension chord

Sasha Kalonji*, who regularly travels for work as a global public health project officer, says her favourite is remembering to pack an extension chord.

“You’ll only need one adapter, but you’ll have multiple outlets to charge your electrical devices and can use your hair styling tools at the same time,” says Kalonji.

Pack three days’ worth of clothes

Be prepared if you’re going on a long holiday. If luggage goes missing, you don’t want to be unable to enjoy the first few days until it’s located.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Always pack at least three days’ worth of clothes in your hand luggage, even if you don’t have a connecting flight and especially if you have an important event to go to, like a wedding,” says Kalonji.

“Luggage often gets held up for security checks or other reasons.”

Use a VPN

Safety should always be a priority when travelling, especially solo.

“Use a VPN when using public wifi, including at the hotel, to keep your data safe,” says Kalonji.

And speaking of hotels, Kalonji also advises people to “use antibacterial wipes to wipe the phone and remote in your hotel”. Those are things that frequently get touched.

Leave your main bank cards at home

“Don’t bring your main bank cards on holiday,” suggests Kalonji. “If cards are stolen, it reduces the risk of a large sum of money being taken [out of your account]. I bring two cards [from] Monzo and Starling [Bank] and transfer money into the accounts as and when needed.”