Travel 2022: Avoid the stress of driving and explore Scotland by bus

Take the bus on a day trip for less stress and plenty of fun for the family, with attractions, walking trails and beaches galore within reach

The transport operator has begun a new Flexi 5 ticket bundle to help with customers’ changing travel patterns, make ticket buying easier and to provide more flexibility.

The option is exclusively available to adults and students on Stagecoach’s free mobile app and can be applied to services across Scotland. It allows travellers to buy five same-zone DayRider tickets for the price of four.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The offering is ideally suited to part-time and shift workers – however, with an unlimited number of journeys permitted on a single day and a whole month to use the tickets, Flexi 5 is also great for those venturing out on day trips.

What’s more, travelling by bus is hassle-free – passengers can kick back, relax and enjoy the views without the stresses of driving.

“Once you have bought your Flexi 5 ticket bundle, your DayRiders are ready to activate on the app when you need to travel,”explains Kirsty Scott, marketing manager for Stagecoach East Scotland.

“You have one month to use all your Flexi 5 tickets from the date of purchase, so there’s no rush to use them if you want to extend your adventure by a few days.”

The East Scotland zone ticket provides customers with unlimited travel across the whole of the country’s diverse eastern coast.

Kirsty says: “Using an East Scotland zone bus ticket, you can visit two Unesco World Heritage sites, Edinburgh Old Town and the Forth Bridge, and three Unesco Creative Cities, Edinburgh, Glasgow and Dundee.

“You can also reach 24 award-winning beaches – the east has the most in Scotland!

“That’s without mentioning fun family days out at attractions like Edinburgh’s Camera Obscura or Wild Shore Dundee, and our numerous museums like the V&A Dundee, or the National Museum of Scotland.

“If history is your thing, there are our many castles, battlefields, Pictish hill forts and even a ship or two. For walking enthusiasts, you’re spoiled for choice with the Fife Coastal Path, Perthshire river trails and more.”

Flexi 5 East Scotland Zone tickets cost £36 for adults and £26.80 for students. Those travelling more regularly should look at the seven- or 28-day cashless MegaRider.

Download the Stagecoach app to book tickets and explore Scotland with ease and flexibility.