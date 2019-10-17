Do you know how to pronounce these places correctly?

These are 20 of the hardest place names in Scotland to pronounce

Scottish spellings don’t always make a lot of sense. As every local will know, Scotland has its fair share of places many people struggle to pronounce.

Do you know how to correctly pronounce all these places?

1. Edinburgh

While native Scots won't struggle with the pronunciation of our capital, we've heard it be butchered by many tourists. It's not Eden-bourg, it's not Edin-boro, it's Edin-bruh
2. Milngavie

A classic victim of mispronunciation, this place is not pronounced phonetically but instead Mull-guy
3. Aberdour

While the spelling may trick you into thinking this place is pronounced Ab-er-door, it's actually pronounced Ab-er-dow-er
4. Hawick

If you thought this would be an easy place to pronounce, you'd be wrong - the correct way to say Hawick is like Hoy-ik
Page 1 of 5