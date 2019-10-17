These are 20 of the hardest place names in Scotland to pronounce Scottish spellings don’t always make a lot of sense. As every local will know, Scotland has its fair share of places many people struggle to pronounce. Do you know how to correctly pronounce all these places? 1. Edinburgh While native Scots won't struggle with the pronunciation of our capital, we've heard it be butchered by many tourists. It's not Eden-bourg, it's not Edin-boro, it's Edin-bruh Shutterstock other Buy a Photo 2. Milngavie A classic victim of mispronunciation, this place is not pronounced phonetically but instead Mull-guy Visit Scotland other Buy a Photo 3. Aberdour While the spelling may trick you into thinking this place is pronounced Ab-er-door, it's actually pronounced Ab-er-dow-er Welcome to Fife other Buy a Photo 4. Hawick If you thought this would be an easy place to pronounce, you'd be wrong - the correct way to say Hawick is like Hoy-ik Visit Scotland/Paul Tompkins other Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 5