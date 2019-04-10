The best days out in Aberdeen according to Trip Advisor

2. #Wed Apr 10 13:44:48 BST 2019''[IPTC]By-line\ Title=SWNS.com''[IPTC]Unknown\ tag\ (0x02f3)=SCCU''[IPTC]Source=SWNS.com''[IPTC]Original\ Transmission\ Reference=TSP-181201-131334006''[IPTC]City=Glasgow''[IPTC]Special\ Instructions=follow us on twitter - @swns\rbrowse our website - swns.com\remail pix@swns.com''[IPTC]Time\ Created=00\:00\:00+0000''[IPTC]Supplemental\ Category(s)=2dayproperty''[IPTC]Keywords=South West News Service''[IPTC]Country/Primary\ Location\ Name=Scotland''[IPTC]Credit=''[IPTC]Date\ Created=Tue Dec 27 00\:00\:00 GMT 2016''[IPTC]Caption/Abstract=Erected in 1597, this is one of the most famous castle ruins in Scotland, and was reportedly used by Bram Stoker as the inspiration for Dracula's castle.''[IPTC]Coded\ Character\ Set=''[IPTC]Category=SWN''[IPTC]By-line=SWNS.com''[IPTC]Copyright\ Notice=''[IPTC]Application\ Record\ Version=4''[IPTC]Province/State=Scotland''[IPTC]Headline=Slains Castle (12th - 283 Reviews, 86% very good or above)''[IPTC]Caption\ Writer/Editor=SWNS - Scotland +44(0)11

Erected in 1597, this is one of the most famous castle ruins in Scotland, and was reportedly used by Bram Stoker as the inspiration for Dracula's castle.

SWNS.com