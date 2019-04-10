editorial image

The best days out in Aberdeen according to Trip Advisor

The Granite City is fast becoming one of the country’s top trending tourist destinations and should you be lucky enough to find yourself in the north east here are 13 of the best things to do in Aberdeen according to Trip Advisor users.

(Rankings - in reverse order - taken from Trip Advisor user reviews of Things To Do in Aberdeen) MAIN PICTURE: Bullers o’ Buchan by etmeyer\Flickr.

Arguably the city's most famous park, it's popular for its floral displays and fountain.

1. Seaton Park (13th - 198 Reviews, 88% very good or above)

Erected in 1597, this is one of the most famous castle ruins in Scotland, and was reportedly used by Bram Stoker as the inspiration for Dracula's castle.

Hugely popular with Trip Advisor users, the KCC is described as looking like a set from a "Harry Potter movie" as well as being a "jewel of Scottish architecture".

3. King's College Chapel (11th - 183 Reviews, 97% very good or above)

A wander around the cobbled streets of Old Aberdeen is the perfect way to get a good feel for the rich history of the city.

4. Old Aberdeen (10th - 161 Reviews, 96% very good or above)

