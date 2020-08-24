These heart stopping photos show the moment an incredible stuntman became the first person to successfully fly a wingsuit from a mountain in the UK.

Tim Howell, 31 from Somerset made the perilous climb to the nearly 4,000 ft peak of Lord Berkeley’s Seat on the Ann Teallach mountain range.

He was accompanied by professional photographer Hamish Frost, 32 from Glasgow.

Some of these images were captured with a helmet mounted camera which uses software to automatically remove the camera from the image.

