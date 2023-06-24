Summer travel: VisitScotland’s Malcolm Roughead on driving growth in tourism

How did you get started? After studying modern languages at Glasgow University, I worked in marketing for international brands including Guinness World Records and Guinness Brewing Worldwide in Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

But after years of travelling and living abroad, the position of marketing director at VisitScotland came up, and it fitted with a growing feeling of wanting to be back in Scotland. I joined the organisation in 2001.

How can Scottish tourism be more sustainable? Climate change is the biggest long-term threat to our industry. And while tourism has undoubtedly been a contributor, it also stands to suffer its consequences in its landscape and cultural heritage.

VisitScotland’s Malcolm Roughead

But, despite the challenges, there are many positive stories to tell and a clear understanding and drive for tourism to lead the way.

To help them, we’ve developed a series of resources on our website and this includes a new step-by-step climate action tool to help businesses plan meaningful actions to meet net-zero targets.

​Why should businesses be making changes now? The majority of visitors are aware of their impact on the world around them. They actively want to know that these impacts are having a positive effect on the places and people they encounter and to do that they need to travel more sustainably. It means that as well as the ethical need to embrace sustainable tourism there is a growing business case too.

And it can also help businesses identify where they can save energy and, in turn, save money.

Malcolm Roughead, says that volunteering, such as helping with lambing at The Sheep Shed and Barley Bothy near Huntly, will play a huge role in Scottish tourism.

​What are the stand-out examples?As an organisation we certainly have to lead by example. Since we baselined our operations, we have cut our own carbon emissions by 87 per cent.

If you look at places like P & J Live in Aberdeen – one of the most sustainable venues in the UK – we work closely with them to bring users and suppliers together, we only used digital communication, all the branding is designed to be reusable and we worked closed with the public transport provider to promote the benefits of active travel to and from the arena.

And the Nevis Range became carbon-neutral in September 2021, with the world’s only mountain gondola powered by renewable energy.

​What about rural areas? The Rural Tourism Infrastructure Fund that we administer on behalf of the government addresses more active travel solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, improving pathways – so every little detail makes a difference.

We work continuously and consistently with communities – tourism is a force for good in creating jobs and supporting fragile economies, but you need to make sure that those communities are happy to have the level of visitors.

If we can get the infrastructure in place, then not only visitors will benefit but residents too.

​What are the emerging trends in Scottish tourism? Voluntourism is a huge growth area. Things like volunteering to be a ranger, helping with lambing, or working on an architectural dig are a growing trend – the phrase is travelling with purpose and Scotland has a lot of opportunities for this.

I think it was given a massive boost by the Commonwealth Games, the Ryder Cup, and this summer we are delivering the UCI World Cycling Championships, all of which rely on hundreds of volunteers. If you are part of something and you take pride and interest in it, then you are likely to get a great deal of enjoyment out of it.

​What innovations do you see making the biggest difference in the future? Climate change is the biggest challenge, absolutely. But we are seeing innovation in artificial intelligence, which we are interested in. We recently ran a test, challenging an AI bot to come up with a list of recommendations for visitors, while doing our own “human” list alongside. We asked Google to critique both, and I’m delighted to say they recognised we knew our stuff.

Personalisation in information is still going to be really important –if your algorithm crunches out Luskentyre Beach [on Harris] as a recommendation because it has been searched a million times, that is all very well, but it might be the quieter beach just down the road that is someone’s favourite – and that information you are only going to get through personal interaction.

AI can’t replace that human knowledge, but when you combine the two, the technological future of the industry gets interesting.

​What advice would you give someone wanting to work in the industry? My career hasn’t been linear, but the ability to look, listen and learn about different cultures has been a factor. The ability to ask advice is important, and being aware of the world around you – you don’t need to be a subject specialist, but good general knowledge is a must.

And don’t be afraid to move sideways – businesses used to be hierarchical, but now moving to different departments in the same organisation can give you a great breadth of experience.

​Describe a career highlight. The OBE was one [bestowed in 2006 for services to travel and tourism], but I’ve had lots of highlights, we’ve won many awards over the years.

One of the best things about my career is meeting people who join the company, we help train them up and then see them onto successful careers.

Life file

Born and raised I was born at home in Perth and I was raised in Stenhousemuir.

Education Larbert High School and then Glasgow University for a degree in Modern Languages, specialising in French and German.

Family Married to Robyn from New Zealand, and we are about to celebrate our 40th anniversary.

First job I worked at the Carron Iron Foundry as a summer job when I was 16. I stoked the fires and made enough money to go on a summer holiday.

Hobbies I play golf and I’m a member at Bruntsfield. And I read.

Favourite holiday Most of our lives we’ve spent a holiday each year in New Zealand with Robyn’s family, travelling around the country to visit them all. And usually we go self-catering in Scotland as well, to the islands or rural areas. We really like museums, galleries and arts and crafts.

Plans for retirement I will carry on for a good while yet, but what I’d like to do is try something new – I’ve spent seven years as a lay member of the University of Strathclyde court, and I’ve been a board member on business groups, so I’d like to carry on with a similar role.