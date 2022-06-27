Summer travel 2022: Look on the bright side of Fife

The Kingdom is home to the St Andrews Links, which is home to seven courses, including the oldest in the world, and where the Open Championship returns in two weeks’ time.

Enthusiasts of the sport visiting the town with children should check out The R&A World Golf Museum on the Bruce Embankment. There are six dedicated interactive zones at the attraction, telling the story of how golf grew from this east coast location into a global success.

Breakfast and lunch are available in the renovated Niblick Brasserie which has views across the golf courses and West Sands beach. Children can enjoy making crafts and artworks in the Learning Room. Tickets cost £12 for adults, £10 for over-60s and students, while under-fours go free.

The tidal pool at Pitenweem

In the East Neuk, the 18-hole Crail Festival Putting Green on St Andrews Road is open daily during July and August. It provides entertainment for all ages and costs just £2 for adults or £1 for children.

Nevertheless, in addition to its top-rate golf offering, Fife has a vast range of other family-friendly sports, quirky activities and thrilling adventures to excite.

In Burntisland, eFoil Scotland is a recently-established watersports school that provides eFoiling experiences for all levels of ability. Daredevils over the age of ten can try out the Lift3 eFoils – the most advanced electric powered surfboards out there – and explore the Firth of Forth like never before.

Group tasters are available for those who are new to water-based activities and are ideal for families. They include two hours with an instructor and all equipment. Prices start from £90 per person.

For those who are more experienced on an efoil board, The Three Bridges Tour is the ultimate way to see Unesco World Heritage site the Forth Bridge, the Road Bridge and the Queensferry Crossing.

It kicks off from South Queensferry and offers an unparalleled perspective unseen by many. The tours are guided by an instructor and are for a maximum of two people on separate boards.

All equipment is provided, and tour goers can have their photos taken on the trip if they so desire. Tickets for the tour are priced at £350 per person.

Those who prefer dry land should head to St Andrews’ West Sands beach and combine the joy of sailing with the fast action of racing while trying out land yachting.

Mobile outdoor experience company Blown Away provides full demonstrations of how to sail a BloKart Land Yacht across the sand and as visitors’ confidence builds, so does the speed.

These experiences cost £55 per person or £45 for those aged between 12 and 16.

Children over the age of five can enjoy the twin land yachts that have been built to safely carry two people. Helmets are provided and for those aged between five and 11, with a price of £15.

Groups of all ages can join in at Cluny Footgolf Club, run by Cluny Activities near Kirkcaldy, which is Scotland’s first – and only – 27-hole footgolf venue.

The course is available seven days a week and its organisers promise a fun and friendly experience for all.

There are memberships with unlimited access to the course available for seniors, adults, intermediates, and juniors.

Further inland at Cupar, younger children can enjoy adventures at Muddy Boots, where the wee ones can sledge over a specially designed ramp, go Zorbing, or tackle an adventure course. There is also a dedicated play area for the under-threes, and a farm shop selling produce grown on site and a café serving food that has come straight from farm to plate.

On warmer days, Fife’s coastline is a favourite for swimmers as it boasts Scotland’s highest number of award-winning beaches.

At Elie, Ruby Bay is a sheltered sandy beach surrounded by dunes and overlooking the Firth of Forth. It is ideal for rock pooling with children, who can keep an eye out for limpets and barnacles.

At Pittenweem, there is an open-air tidal pool at West Braes with car parking and toilets available nearby.

Should a family stroll or a day on horseback be preferred, the117-mile Fife Coastal Path combines ancient castles, quaint fishing villages and thriving wildlife. It is divided into sections to make it easy for all abilities and runs from Kincardine, through Aberdour, Leven, Pittenweem, St Andrews to Newburgh.