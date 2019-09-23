Scottish holiday park gifts free stay to families with cancelled Thomas Cook holidays

Turnberry Holiday Park in Ayrshire has offered a free five-day stay to help families whose Thomas Cook trips have been cancelled following the firm's collapse.

The caravan park in Girvan hopes to turn a negative situation into a second chance to make "special memories" as planned for families who have lost their holidays.

Through a post on the park's Facebook page, the owner hoped to find six families who were due to fly out on a Thomas Cook holiday, to offer them a free five-day stay.

The owners said: "We are deeply saddened to hear about the unfortunate situation with Thomas Cook this morning.

"We understand that family holidays are a time to get away and make they special memories with those nearest and dearest to you.

"Therefore, we are offering 6 FAMILIES who are due to fly out today a FREE 5 day holiday starting tomorrow at Turnberry Holiday Park."

In the post, the owners added: "We know it's not the holiday abroad you were expecting however as mentioned before, holidays are a time for family and we hope this will help one family still create those amazing memories as planned."

Travel giant Thomas Cook ceased trading early this morning after failing to secure a last-ditch rescue deal, leaving an estimated 150,000 Britons abroad awaiting repatriation.