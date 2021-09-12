The former Lower Dens Mill is an iconic landmark in the city close to the Waterfront.

Staybridge Suites in Dundee, one of 200 Staybridge hotels from the IHG chain, offer this in one of Dundee’s converted jute mills, Lower Dens Mills.

The iconic building’s roomy dimensions mean there’s space for 85 Studio and One Bedroom Suites, with a restaurant and bar in the Mill, plus a fitness suite, housekeeping services, meeting and laundry facilities within the Mill complex. Ideal for a weekend and perfect for those in town for longer stays.

Dundee’s past and present are referenced throughout, from reception where displays feature the city’s links with jute, marmalade, printing, video gaming, NCR and Timex, while in the rooms there are local touches in the decor and soft furnishings. A marmalade jar reference in a print here, a Dennis the Menace there.

Covid precautions

These include deep cleaning with hospital-grade disinfectants and enhanced procedures include face covering requirements, reduced contact, social distancing measures within public spaces and procedures based on government advice. Tables are spaced in the dining/lounge area, while there are hand sanitisers throughout, including in the rooms.

Budget or boutique?

Budget end prices, with boutique fittings and facilities.

Room Service

A taupe, grey and white colour scheme made the most of the building’s features with exposed arched brick ceiling and artwork reflecting the building’s past as a jute mill. Clever division of the space makes for a suite which opens into a kitchenette and beyond a sitting area including sofabed, table and flatscreen TV, while there’s a separate bedroom with comfortable double bed and ensuite bath and shower room with complimentary toiletries. There’s free wifi throughout and in-room USB chargers.

Wining and Dining

You can whip something up on the mini hob or in the microwave - there’s a fridge freezer, toaster kettle, crockery and utensils and a dishwasher - or you can treat yourselves to snacks from the Pantry or in-room dining from in-house Daisy Tasker restaurant. Better to head down there and enjoy the ambience of the light-filled space full of contemporary design touches and references to Dundee’s past. Named in tribute to a young mill worker who organised social outings - day trips and nights out are captured in black and white photos that decorate the airy room.

The menu includes starter of roasted red pepper & plum tomato soup, basil oil & sour dough croutons and mains of pea & mint risotto, broad beans, asparagus & toasted hazelnut and 8oz flat iron steak, tomato, rocket, hand cut chips & pepper sauce.

Breakfast is complimentary with a hearty hot and cold buffet served in the spacious lounge area. From pastries to bacon and eggs, cereal and fresh fruit, cheese and meat, there’s everything you could need for a satisfying start.

Worth Getting Out of Bed For

Visit the V&A and Discovery on the nearby waterfront, the DCA in the Perth Road area with its boutique shops and cafes, stretch your legs with a walk up the city’s landmark hill, Dundee Law for stunning views in all directions. Or head to Broughty Ferry a 15 minute drive away for a walk along the beach and to visit its bars and restaurants while over the road bridge Tayport and Newport are fun to explore while walking a section of the Fife Coastal Path.

Little Extras

Laundry facilities are a plus if you’re travelling with family or have been out and about exploring the beautiful Tayside countryside.

Guestbook Comments

A one-off that blends history with contemporary style and a warm welcome in the heart of the city.

Prices start from £66. Address; Staybridge Suites, Lower Dens Mill, Dens Street/Constable Street, Dundee, DD4 6AD, (+44-1382-472020, www.ihg.com/staybridge/hotels/gb/en/dundee)

