Santa steam trains 2019: Tickets, times and everything you need to know

A highlight of the festive season for many, the Santa steam trains are back for 2019.

Loved by big and small kids, the Santa steam train offers a scenic trip from Bo'ness to Birkhill as well as a chance to meet Santa himself. For those visiting or who live in the Highlands, there is also the Strathspey Railway Santa Express, which departs from Aviemore and runs through the Cairngorms.

Picture: Bo'ness & Kinneil Railway

The Bo'ness route takes about an hour on a seven mile round journey to Birkhill, where Santa will meet all the children on the train and give each one a gift. Adults can enjoy complimentary refreshments at Bo'ness station.

Dates and times for Bo'ness

This year, Santa Steam trains will run on the 30th November and the 1st, 7th, 8th, 14th, 15th, 21st and 22nd December. There are departures from Bo’ness Station each day at 10.30, 12.00, 13.30 and 15.00.

Bo'ness fares

Adult: £15

Child (18 months to 15yrs): £15

Infants, under 18 months at time of travel, are free.

Strathspey Railway Santa Express

The Strathspey Santa Express heritage steam train takes visitors through the Cairngorms winter landscape for a two hour journey, where all children will have the chance to meet Santa on board and receive a gift.

Adults can look forward to a glass of mulled wine and a Christmas snack box. Children will be served a snack box and soft drink.

Dates and times for the Strathspey Santa Express

The Strathspey Railway runs twice a day on weekends from Saturday 30 November until Monday 23 December.

Dates for 2019 are: Sat 30th November, Sun 1st, Sat 7th, Sun 8th, Sat 14th, Sun 15th, Sat 21st, Sun 22nd and Mon 23rd December

Two services on each date – 11am and 2pm

Strathspey fares

Adult/Senior: £25

Child 5-15 years old on day of travel: £19

Child 12 months – 4 years old on day of travel: £12.50

Child baby to 11 months old on day of travel: £6

First class cabins for up to six people: £175 including mulled wine or prosecco and Christmas snack boxes.