Rusacks St Andrews - The iconic hotel has an impressive upgrade - Scotland on Sunday Travel

Room serviceWe’re staying in a suite, with the sizeable living area (whose sofa can be turned into a bed) offering a panoramic view that makes us gasp. In the foreground it overlooks the Old Course and The R&A - the hotel surely offers some of the “best seats in the house” when The Open takes place on its doorstep later this year. Further into the distance is the vast, calming presence of the West Sands - the setting for the famous running scene in the film Chariots of Fire.The bathroom features the mixture of dark green and rich brown decor that recurs throughout the hotel, with a giant shower, a bath, gold fixtures and fittings, and fancy toiletries from Royal Warrant holder Floris.The main bedroom has a brown and white dominated colour scheme including elegantly patterned wallpaper - each guestroom in the hotel is decorated the same way - with bedside lamps sporting dark green velvet lampshades, for example. However, the suite doesn’t end there - there is even a nook round one corner, with a green sofa, chair, and table, where you could curl up with a book with the waves lapping against the shore in the distance.Wining and diningWe head up to the top floor of the extension for drinks in the bar, which has a rooftop terrace, followed by a truly sensational dinner at 18. Both spaces feel like a prestigious, historic US country club where a former President might dine, all dark wood and more dark green furnishings (reminiscent of the hallowed turf on the course outside), but infused with local character.The restaurant has a focus on open-flame cooking, so we try the steak, opting for one that serves two, which is blushing and ultra-tender, the ageing of the meat highly evident in texture and colour, and which we deem one of the best steaks we’ve ever had.Breakfast the following morning is in The Bridge, which is accurately billed as a “casual yet polished” all-day dining option, with a blue and white colour palette, matching the seaside nearby and with a strong Cape Cod vibe, plus portraits of famous golfers.We sadly don’t have time to visit the hotel’s One Under Bar, which serves the likes of a “world-class” dram, and pub food.Worth getting out of bed forWe take an invigorating walk along the West Sands Beach, before heading into the centre of St Andrews and stopping at some of the many cafes between dips into shops.Little Extras