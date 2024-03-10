Town Hall Hotel, London, in the city's Bethnal Green area, is a former public building converted into a high-end hotel. Pic: Contributed

It is now a luxury hotel in the hipster mecca that is Bethnal Green in east London, and takes its name from the Grade II listed Edwardian building’s original role as a, you’ve guessed it, town hall that originally opened in 1910, and was described as becoming “a pillar of the community; a place for public gatherings, petitions, and polls”.

It is now more a case of parties, pillows, and pancakes from a hotel that says that its concept is “luxury, loosened” and that “means being your true unbuttoned self while relaxing in opulence”, and “authenticity instead of noise and cliché”. It even adopts fighting talk: “We say move along Mayfair, there's a better place in Town.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

I can see the appeal of a high-end stay away from the crowds of central London, and am intrigued as to what awaits as I make the short walk from Bethnal Green Tube station. The vast, impressive building housing the hotel means it is easy to find, and the entrance is down a side street, which is a little confusing for me, but probably good if you are an A-list celeb seeking a discreet arrival. The reception area, like all of the other spaces in the hotel I visit, is filled with stylishly designed furniture in brown wood that I imagine any Parisian architect would be happy to have in their office.

A double room at Town Hall Hotel, Bethnal Green, London. Pic: Contributed

Room service

Accommodation types range from double rooms to a variation of decent-sized suites, some of which have two bedrooms, all the way up to the palatial De Montfort Suite whose amenities include a triple-height ceiling, grand piano, statues made by sculptor Henry Poole, and a dining area for up to 20 people. It looks like somewhere Freddie Mercury would have held a particularly debauched gathering, and the hotel says it has hosted several celebrity guests, with even those used to five-star suites around the world apparently gasping when they first clap eyes on it.

I am staying in one of the hotel’s one-bedroom suites, and while there are no statues or pianos, I am more than happy with my lodgings although would have liked a security chain on my door. I have a very large living area with swish kitchen, and nicely cosy bedroom plus bathroom stocked with Percy & Reed toiletries. There is a little noise in the morning but all in all it is a tranquil stay.

Worth getting out of bed for

The spacious De Montfort Suite whose amenities include a triple-height ceiling, grand piano, statues made by sculptor Henry Poole, and a dining area for up to 20 people. Pic: Contributed

Right next door is the Young V&A, which has undergone a major refurb, and I take a wander round its fascinating, multi-coloured (and free!) displays. The hotel is also within easy reach of Victoria Park and outdoor pool London Fields Lido where I enjoy an amazing, revitalising dip. While the bustle of central London feels pleasingly far away, it is pretty quick to visit by Tube or you could even take a leisurely walk in and stop off at Spitalfields for lunch. The City is near, handy for business guests, and the hotel says London City Airport can be reached in 20 minutes by car.

Wining and dining

The hotel has two in-house restaurants - one is Elis, where I scoff perfectly-sized fluffy pancakes with berry compote and crème fraîche for breakfast. The other is two Michelin star restaurant Da Terra where chef Rafael Cagali - who has previously done stints at Heston Blumenthal’s The Fat Duck and Fera at Claridges - serves “South American-inspired dishes with an Italian heart”. You could follow that with a nightcap in the hotel’s Silk Weaver bar.

Budget or boutique

The 14-metre indoor pool and all-mod-cons gym at Town House Hotel, London. Pic: Contributed

Very boutique in style but also a pretty decent price point for a double room of its calibre in London.

Little extras

Unlimited mineral water in your room, while on a water-related note there is an in-house 14-metre indoor pool and all-mod-cons gym, while in-room spa treatments are available. The hotel is also dog friendly and offers packages for families, and one for friends that includes in-room board games, prosecco, canapes, and mini spa treatments.

Guestbook comments

A room with mezzanine at Town House Hotel, London. Pic: Contributed

An elegantly crafted spot that has kept the character of its original building combined with modern touches, and offers something for a wide range of guests.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad