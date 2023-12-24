The perfect getaway for people who would like to get away from it all without actually going away

Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, Edinburgh, a five-star luxury spa hotel in the heart of the capital. Pic: Contributed

Standing sentinel over Festival Square, the Sheraton has been one of central Edinburgh’s main luxury hotels for 30 years, writes Paul Wilson. But like the famous castle in the shadow of which it stands, many locals may never have crossed its threshold. Too darned expensive, or so they might think. Which is a great shame, as the Sheraton makes the perfect getaway for people who would like to get away from it all without actually going away.

And once you factor in the savings from not actually having travelled very far, a “Sparkling Spa Weekend” deal really isn’t quite as expensive as you might have thought.

For us, we simply drove into town from the city outskirts and into the hotel’s multi-storey car park, where I was eventually able to whisper our average-sized vehicle into one of the tightest parking spaces I’ve ever wrestled with.

Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, Edinburgh has close-up views of the castle. Pic: Contributed

Fortunately, you should only have to face that tricky manoeuvre once per stay, unless you fancy trying to drive anywhere in Edinburgh city centre, which isn’t recommended.

Budget or boutique

And why on earth would you want to anyway, when all you could need is either in the hotel or on its doorstep? This is a five-star luxury spa hotel so there’s really nothing budget about it. If you’re looking for the stripped-back budget experience there’s any number of options almost literally a stone’s throw away.

Room service

The outdoor rooftop pool in the spa at Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, Edinburgh. Pic: Matthew Shaw.

In fact, pretty much everything is almost a stone’s throw away. I knew we had a view of the castle from our fifth-floor room but I didn’t realise until I opened the curtains and it was staring me in the face just how close it was. I don’t think I’ve ever stopped to look at it from such close quarters.

So you could very easily take off and explore the city centre. Or you could just as easily luxuriate in the high-end comfort of your room, complete with interactive TV and a dizzying array of lighting options.

Wining and dining

Once the sun’s over the yardarm, thoughts turn to drinks and canapes in the hotel’s One Square bar. The cocktail menu - The Square Route of Edinburgh - is a homage to local neighbourhoods and nine squares in the city centre. I recommend the champagne-based ‘St Andrews Square’.

The One Square restaurant at Sheraton Grand Hotel and Spa, Edinburgh. Pic: Contributed

From there, we were shown through to our window table in the restaurant, with a view across the square. The menu is a confident celebration of Scottish produce, complete with the now de rigeur map detailing the source of main ingredients. We couldn’t fault any of it - the fillet of sea bream with clam and ricotta tortellini, globe artichoke and pea puree was particularly good - and the friendly and attentive staff will recommend a fitting accompaniment from their comprehensive wine list.

Worth getting out of bed for

After a satisfying breakfast the next morning, we set off for what many guests will be the main event of their stay - the spa. From our fifth floor room, the facilities were just a begowned shuffle over a bridge that spans the hotel driveway.

Beyond the main hotel swimming pool lies a network of hot and humid rooms familiar to seasoned spa-goers. Tolerance to sauna and steam rooms varies wildly and mine is pretty low, so I was able to work my way through all the various chambers in less than an hour. That left me plenty of time to relax in the outdoor rooftop pool.

Meals in the One Square restaurant are a celebration of Scottish produce. Pic: Contributed

Little extras

Few things can be more welcoming when settling into a hotel than a complimentary bottle of champagne. Sure enough, there to greet us when we entered our room was a bottle of Piper Heidsieck on ice.

Guestbook comments

The Sheraton is an oasis of luxury and calm in the heart of Edinburgh’s bustling city centre.

Sunday Stay and Dine from £400 per night for accommodation in a Castle room with bed, breakfast and Sunday Lunch with live Jazz band. (£470 inc Escape at One for two pax), www.marriott.com/en-gb/offers/sunday-jazz-dine-OFF-87786/edisi-sheraton-grand-hotel-and-spa-edinburgh