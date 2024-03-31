The four star Rusacks first opened in the Fife town in 1887. Pic: Contributed

There are some Scottish hotels that have been around so long and are so well known that they become inextricably linked to their location. While St Andrews is known for The Old Course (hotel and golf course), the Rusacks is another name that goes hand in hand with the famous Fife town. Opened in 1887 as Rusacks Marine Hotel, it was under the Macdonald brand for 20 years until it was sold a few years ago. A beautiful old building, it has the enviable position of overlooking the iconic golf course and out across the North Sea.

Budget or boutique

With 120 rooms, this is a pretty big hotel but it's a luxury four-star offering. At aroud £220 per night, it's one for those with a boutique budget. But, seasonally, you might get a deal. Until 28 March they're running a Winter Foodie Escape package which includes an overnight stay and an exclusive winter-only dining experience at 18 for £342 per night. The special four-course tasting menu features seasonal ingredients including fresh oysters from Scotland’s West Coast and Highland venison. Guests will also receive a full Scottish breakfast the next morning.

Sign up to the weekly Travel Guide newsletter. The must read guide for those who don't like staying in one place. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of Rusacks' 120 bedrooms, which are decorated with a bold Scottish modern feel. Pic: Contributed

Room service

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The hotel was taken over by the Marine and Lawn brand in 2019 and has been completely renovated, with a new wing of rooms. This is where we stayed, in a large dog-friendly room with a covered balcony that overlooks the famous Old Course. The hotel's in-house interior design firm has created a warm, welcoming riot of colour and pattern. Our room had teal velvet curtains, a plaid brown and beige carpet, beige brocade wallpaper which differed from the maroon hunting scene wallpaper in the bathroom (which has Jack and Jill sinks, green metro tiles and terracotta tiled flooring - and a huge walk in rain shower). It sounds eclectic, and it is, but works well - giving a bold, modern take on Scottishness in interiors. There's nods to golf in the artwork and soft furnishings but it's not overdone.

For Archie, and any visiting dog, there's a Tartan Blanket Co. Tartan dog bed, water and food bowls and a bag of locally made treats. Alongside the King bed (with huge, feature headboard), desk areas and orange velvet sofa and velvet button back armchair, this was a very comfortable space.

Wining and dining

For dining there are three venues at Rusacks - One Under, The Bridge and 18. One Under offers traditional pub grub while The Bridge - a bright and airy space - has a Mediterranean inspired menu while 18 is more fine dining, with a cocktail bar and balcony that overlooks The Old Course.

There are three venues at Rusacks - One Under, The Bridge and 18. One Under offers traditional pub grub while The Bridge - a bright and airy space - has a Mediterranean inspired menu. Upstairs 18 is more fine dining, with a cocktail bar and balcony that overlooks The Old Course. With Billy Boyter, formally chef patron of Michelin Star restaurant The Cellar, is now at the helm of the food outlets, so look out for new additions and menus.

The weather and time of year isn't on our side to enjoy the balcony at 18, but we did enjoy a four-course tasting menu as part of the Winter Foodie Escape package. This started with a glass of Moet champagne and Cumbrae oysters served classic with lemon, mignonette and dressed with charred cucumber, gin and lime dressing. This was followed by scallops served in a tasty white bean stew and a glass of chardonnay. The main course was grilled Highland Venison served with Jerusalem artichoke, bramble and red wine jus, and a glass of tempranillo. Finally dessert, a very rich and decadent chocolate creamux with a glass of Tokaji. The cocktail menu is creative and inviting and for those not drinking, there's a good range of mocktails, many made from Ferigaia, and non alcoholic beers.

Worth getting out of bed for

The obvious answer here is golf, if you can get a tee time on the Old Course. If you're not into golf then there are plenty of shops - independent and chain - in St Andrews as well as places for lunch (such as Mitchell's, The Adamson and Seafood Ristorante). You're within driving distance of the East Neuk’s Crail, Elie, Anstruther and Pittenween with their picturesque harbours, award winning chippies, chocolate shop and pubs. The Dory Bistro is well worth a visit for lunch before a walk. Or why not blow the cobwebs away on the beaches in St Andrews? Bowhouse, on the Balcaskie Estate, is a 25-minute drive away and is the permanent home to a butchers, Baern Cafe, Futtle beer and East Neuk Market Garden. If you're visiting over a Bowhouse market weekend, pop by for a range of local stallholders, from cheese, cakes and cider to fruit and veg and chocolate. Craft stalls are now also a permanent fixture.

Archie enjoys his Tartan Blanket Co. dog bed at Rusacks, St Andrews. Pic: Rosalind Erskine

Little extras

A great range of teas, a nespresso coffee machine, Tunnocks caramel wafers and tea cakes as well as fluffy robes. We also tucked into hotel branded Cocoa chocolate and a pre-mixed Berry Eden Mill canned cocktail.

Guest book comments

Marine & Lawn welcomes travellers from across the globe to the birthplace of golf, offering handcrafted experiences rooted in service, with prime locations adjacent to the world's most prestigious golf courses. Each Marine & Lawn property offers a luxurious base for unforgettable travel, weaving the legends of centuries of golf history into design details throughout each hotel and the Rusacks is no different.

The 18 restaurant with a cocktail bar and balcony overlooking The Old Course. PIc: Contributed

Hotel info

The Winter Foodie Escape is £342 a night (including the four course dinner), and the usual rate from £219 B&B.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad