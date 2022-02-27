Peebles Hydro Hotel in Winter.

Dating back to the early 20th century, Peebles Hydro sits in its own mature grounds and has welcomed generations of families to kick back and relax in the tranquility of its Borders setting. With its own gym, pool and spa, as well as daily activities to keep every member of the family smiling and a choice of eating options, it’s a popular destination for groups to gather and couples to use as a base to get outdoors and explore. With wheelchair access, free wifi, free parking and a welcome for dogs, it’s a stress-free holiday destination with everything laid on.

Budget or boutique?

It’s a four star resort with space to relax in comfort, both indoors and out.

Room Service

With 132 bedrooms there’s a wide choice to suit couples, singles and families, all decorated in contemporary neutrals reflecting the colours of the landscape outside. Pops of colour and artwork and touches of tweed and plaid make for relaxed and stylish rooms with en-suite and many have lounge areas in which to relax.

Wining and Dining

Take your time eating and drinking your way around the hotel’s restaurant, cafe, lounge and bar and visiting the on-site brewery and 1881 Gin distillery where guests can take part in a masterclass, or if you’re a real gin fan, book a gin distillery overnight package where you get to make your own (£145 including room, breakfast and £25 towards dinner. Golf and spa breaks are also available - see website for details.)

A family room at Peebles Hydro.

Highlights in The Grill Room restaurant include venison and caramelised onion burger, chicken breast stuffed with wild mushrooms or beetroot and goats cheese ravioli, followed by the likes of 1881 Gin macerated cherry creme brulee and vegan avocado chocolate pots. In the morning this is where hearty full Scottish breakfasts and more are served.

The Miller Lounge also has a bar menu featuring favourites such as macaroni cheese, soups, steaks and desserts, served in a relaxed atmosphere while The Not the Cocktail Bar is the place to unwind and despite the name, serves cocktails as well as beer, wine, gins and other spirits. Afternoon tea aficionados will appreciate the spread served up at the Hydro, and the choice of sweet or savoury, as well as gin or prosecco options.

Worth Getting Out of Bed For

Peebles Hydro is a short walk from the town centre with its foodie and craft shops, and is surrounded by beautiful Borders countryside that’s just waiting to be explored.

The Grill Room restaurant where lunches, dinner and breakfast are served.

Walking routes abound and the hotel hires out bikes for use on the numerous trails, in particular those at Glentress, just a ten-minute cycle away where the Peel Cafe with its craft beers and cakes makes a great destination after a run down one of the mountain bike trails.

There are numerous activities at the hotel including archery, segway hire and air rifle shooting, and golf and fishing can be arranged.

Just for kids activities include crazybugz six-wheeled buggy hire (ages six-16), mini landrovers to steer round a track (ages three-12) or learning to build a woodland den.

Young animal lovers can meet the bees, hens and ducks while inside the hotel there’s a children’s pool as well as a 20-metre pool in which to splash about or swim lengths in order to build up an appetite for the next meal.

The hotel has a 20-metre indoor pool in the Leisure Centre as well as a children's pool, gym and spa.

A gym full of state-of-the-art Techno Gym equipment for working off the effects of the hotel’s bars and restaurants is popular with guests and for those who like to lie low and be pampered, there’s a sauna and Decleor and aromatherapy spa in the Leisure Club.

Little Extras

The hotel is dog friendly and has numerous places in which to exercise the family pet.

Guestbook Comments

Head for Peebles and its iconic hotel in the rolling Borders landscape to leave the stresses of the city far behind.

Prices - From £65 per room per night.

Peebles Hydro's 1881 Gin distillery, where guests can join a workshop and make their own bottle of gin.

Peebles Hydro, Innerleithen Road, Peebles, Scotland, EH45 8LX 01764 651 846, https://www.peebleshydro.co.uk/

