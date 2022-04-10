Ness Walk Hotel, Inverness - a gorgeous place to decompress - Scotland on Sunday Travel

The entrance to Ness Walk Hotel, Inverness, looks out onto the River Ness. Pic: Rachael Davies.

Tucked away just a ten-minute walk from the centre of Inverness, Ness Walk Hotel is the perfect combination of elegant comfort and fresh natural surroundings. Just metres from the front gate of the five-star hotel, the River Ness rushes by, so you can walk right out into the stunning countryside.

The hotel itself offers charming rooms with classy decor, accompanied by cosy communal spaces filled with tall fireplaces and warm seating nooks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Local photography and artwork line the halls as we walk to our room. The quaint personality of hotel is clear, from the ambient lighting in the bar to the locally-sourced ingredients in the restaurant, Torrish.

Room service

There are three types of rooms: Oak, Laurel, Cedar, as well as the two suites, Rowan and Wellingtonia. All five categories are named after trees found in the grounds of Ness Walk Hotel, highlighting the connection to the surrounding nature.

The 47 rooms are all en-suite, with three of them being accessible. Guests can choose from views looking out onto the hotel courtyard, or to the rolling gardens of the hotel.

The courtyard rooms look across to the entrance wing of the hotel, where the restaurant and bar can be spied through the tall windows.

The hotel wraps around a calm courtyard space in the centre. Pic: Rachael Davies

Ness Walk captures the spirit of Inverness, with Scottish viewpoints represented in the artwork and even the carpet matches the flow of the neighbouring river.

The rooms come with complimentary water, tea and coffee making facilities, and access to various TV channels.

Budget or boutique?

Decadent food and classy rooms combine to make for a decidedly boutique stay.

One of the 47 tasteful and comfortable bedrooms. Pic: Rachael Davies

Wining and dining

The hotel’s restaurant, Torrish, is named for the fishing fly used to catch salmon on the River Ness, reflecting the local produce served a number of the dishes put together by Craig Douglas and his team. Some ingredients are even grown by the team on the hotel estate.

Torrish is split into a classic restaurant space and a cosy bar area, perfect for a pre- or post-meal cocktail. The friendly staff are on hand to offer an expert wine recommendation to pair with your meal, as well as a plentiful long drinks and whisky menu.

We ordered seasonal soup and duck terrine to start, followed by a delicious steak and a perfectly cooked venison wellington for mains. The wine recommendation matched our food choices perfectly, and every dish was accompanied with expert vegetable and sauce combinations.

Select rooms have a personal seating area around the courtyard space. Pic: Rachael Davies

To finish off the meal, we chose lemon meringue and a raspberry soufflé. The desserts were perfectly balanced and the perfect end to a delightful meal at Torrish.

Worth getting out of bed for

It’s hard to miss the stunning scenery as you arrive at Ness Walk, but in just ten minutes you can truly get lost in Ness Islands. Towering trees muffle what little noise comes from the road and Inverness itself, so you can wander peacefully through the small islands linked to each other and the mainland with picturesque bridges.

Choose your own path on any number of trails as you explore the park, before following the river back into Inverness in a relaxing loop from the hotel.

In the town itself you can find various eateries and viewpoints to explore, or venture out to nearby Loch Ness to see if you can find the legendary monster herself.

Little extras

Executive chef Craig Douglas creates local Scottish dishes using some ingredients from the surrounding area where possible. Pic: Rachael Davies

Don’t miss out on spending some time in the cosy Torrish Bar. Various nooks of armchairs cushioned in warm lighting are the perfect spot to enjoy a tipple before dinner, or a well-earned refreshment at the end of the day.

Guestbook comments

This idyllic spot is a classy mixture of natural comfort and fine dining, making it a gorgeous place to decompress and enjoy yourself in Inverness.

Room prices vary depending on the day, but start from £170 B&B and £270 DB&B per night, based on two adults sharing.

Ness Walk Hotel at 12 Ness Walk, Inverness, IV3 5SQ. (01463 215215, www.nesswalk.com)

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.

If you haven't already, please consider supporting our trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription.