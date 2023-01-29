As a new set of singles land in South Africa, Imy Brighty-Potts looks at some of the most popular local delicacies.

Hit dating show Love Island is returning to South Africa for the first time since the pandemic began.

The winter series – which is being hosted by radio DJ Maya Jama for the first time – will see 10 islanders entering a villa looking for love.

If the show inspires you to have a look at everything South Africa has to offer, you may want to try some of the country’s most popular dishes…

Cape Malay curry

This warming curry is well-placed for a winter dinner – usually made with chicken on the bone, it is often served with rice, roti and some kind of fruit chutney.

It has its roots in dishes brought to South Africa by Indian and Indonesian slaves in the 17th century, and is gently spiced with a mix of coriander, cumin, turmeric, cardamom, and cinnamon. Delicately spiced and fruity rather than fiery, it’s easy, fast to cook and served throughout the country.

Malva pudding

This traditional South African dessert, served and enjoyed all over the country is seriously delicious – almost like a British sticky toffee pudding.

It has a sponge-like texture and apricot jam in the batter. The pudding is drenched with syrup, and is often paired with cream or custard. Sticky and sweet, it’s made with easy, cupboard staple ingredients so takes no time to get together.

Braai

A braai is a traditional South African BBQ, where meat is grilled on wood or charcoal to give a smokey flavour. Wood is considered the better method because it brings out the best flavours in the meat, charcoal is a second option, and a gas grill doesn’t qualify as braai.

Braai-style cooking is becoming increasingly popular in the UK – Boris and Carrie Johnson are said to have had one at their belated wedding celebrations in 2022.

Chakalaka

Also known as ‘Soweto curry’ this bean and tomato relish is equal measures spicy and fresh, and makes an excellent side dish – often served at braais.

Its roots lie in gold mining, when workers would combine the vegetables they had with canned beans to eat with pap (a type of porridge made from maize). Based on canned beans, tomatoes, onions and chillies, you can add whatever vegetables you have for a spicy, tangy, and very satisfying meal.

Bobotie

Often described as South Africa’s national dish, bobotie is another recipe with Indonesian roots. Pronounced ba-boor-tea, this much-loved dish with a creamy golden topping, is not dissimilar to moussaka. Curried minced beef is topped with a savoury egg custard and baked until golden. The hearty and comforting baked dish usually includes chopped onions and almonds as well as traditionally, dried fruits like raisins or sultanas and is often garnished with walnuts, chutney, and bananas. Babotie is usually served with yellow rice but is also delicious on its own.

Bunny chow

There is a huge community of Indian people in South Africa, and their influence is felt in bunny chow, often referred to simply as a bunny.

This popular street food dish is a bread bowl filled with curry – typically made up of meat - spicy beef, chicken, or lamb - served in half a loaf of hollowed-out bread. With chickpeas, potatoes and various spices, it is a budget-friendly meal loved for its portability and rich, hearty flavours.

Melktert

Many countries have their own take on a custard tart, and South Africa’s is the melktert. Also known as South African Milk Tart, it is a delicate but decadent dessert made with eggs, milk, cinnamon and sugar and popped in a pastry case with a flaky crust. Creamy and luxurious, it can be eaten hot or cold.