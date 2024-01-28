Kinloch Lodge, Sleat, Isle of Skye, is a five star hotel that has been serving up luxury by the loch since 1972. Pic: Helen Cathcart

Tucked into the crook of Loch na Dal, white-washed Kinloch Lodge dazzles in splendid isolation against the wooded slopes of Kinloch Hill. Dating from the mid-17th century, this long-time Clan Macdonald residence and former family home recently celebrated its 50th anniversary as a multi-award-winning hotel and restaurant.

Initially transformed in 1972 by Clan Chief, Lord Godfrey Macdonald, and his wife, trailblazing cookery writer, Lady Claire Macdonald, Kinloch Lodge continues to evolve under the reign of their daughter, Isabella Macdonald, whose infectious warmth is the lifeblood here.

It’s a captivating place with family at its heart where days linger long in summer, the Aurora dances above in winter, otters frolic on the foreshore, the fire pit roars endlessly, and sunrise is ever-changing.

One of the 18 rooms which are divided between the snug, period feel of North Lodge (the main house) and the bright, more contemporary South Lodge. Pic: Contributed

Be warned, though: when you sink into a plush fireside armchair in the scarlet embrace of the well-stocked whisky bar, the walls lined with Claire Macdonald’s countless cookery books, family portraits and curiosities catching the eye, you’re unlikely to want to leave.

Budget or boutique

Luxury boutique with a homely, stylishly Highland feel.

Room service

The interior of Kinloch Castle is filled with family portraits, antiques and curiosities. Pic: Kirsten Henton

Three room types (Cosy Double, Luxury and Suite) spread themselves across 18 rooms divided between the snug, period feel of North Lodge (the main house) and, seconds away, the bright, more contemporary nature of South Lodge. Size is the differentiating factor, the latter two offering a touch more space, lounge areas and a separate bath as well as a shower.

All rooms, tastefully decorated with antiques, pictures and thick furnishings, promise super-king beds with marshmallow-soft duvets, robes, L'Occitane toiletries and views either up Kinloch Hill or out across the loch and the Sound of Sleat. Top tip? Ask for the Luxury room in the South Lodge for a roll-top bath with a view.

Wining & dining

Diners are in for a treat courtesy of Head Chef Jordan Webb and his innovative culinary team. The menu changes daily depending on what’s been freshly caught, stalked and foraged, maximising creativity and minimising waste.

The menu in the intimate yet elegant dining room changes daily depending on what’s been freshly caught, stalked and foraged. Pic: Kirsten Henton

Dishes make the most of Scottish produce - all fully provenanced including much of the fruit, veg and herbs grown in the lodge’s polytunnel - often with a fusion-like flavour twist. Every plate is exquisite and delicate while generous and delightfully unpretentious - a hard balance beautifully struck.

Begin the day with creamy porridge dusted with the house blend of cinnamon, nutmeg and brown sugar and (optionally) doused in Torabhaig whisky. Bar snacks of sandwiches and homemade cakes are available throughout the day. On Sundays, it’s a race with the locals to secure a spot for the renowned roast, Skye venison haunch the signature.

General Manager Daniel McDermott recently brought his years of experience from The Three Chimneys to Kinloch Lodge, including a vast knowledge of wine, ensuring plates are accompanied with just the right drop.

Everything is served in the elegant yet intimate dining room, where white-cloth-clad tables are adorned with candles and fine silverware, overlooked by impressive family portraits, most notably an original artwork of ancestor Flora Macdonald (yes, of Bonnie Prince Charlie fame).

Worth getting out of bed for

The three-night, half-board whisky experience in conjunction with nearby Torabhaig Distillery. After a tour and tasting, enjoy a picnic in the ruins of medieval Castle Camus, foraging with Kinloch’s passionate ghillie, Mitchell Partridge, whisky cocktail-making with Bar Manager and concoction whizz, Dan Austin, and divine dinners with a whisky flair.

From £999 per person

kinloch-lodge.co.uk/whisky-package

Little extras

Kinloch’s hospitality is extended to four-legged visitors who are welcome in the pet-friendly rooms booked in advance. Also, be sure to ask Isabella for her map of Skye highlights featuring hand-picked favourites like wild swimming spots.

Guestbook comments

Arrive a stranger, leave feeling part of the family.

B&B Cosy Doubles from £460 per night. More information and bookings at kinloch-lodge.co.uk