Iconic hotel hopes to use Scottish Golf Tourism Week to boost its bid to enter the unique 4-star, 36-hole market

The Green Hotel, Kinross.

And for The Green Hotel in Kinross, it represents an opportunity to break into the lucrative European market, showcasing its 46 bedrooms and two 18 hole golf courses, as it takes steps to achieve a 4-star rating with a £100k refurbishment programme currently underway.

“We’re very excited about representing The Green Hotel at Scottish Golf Tourism Week,” said Nick Kourie, operations director at Amity Hospitality, the specialist hospitality management business who currently manage the hotel on a day-to-day basis. “For one thing, it’s fantastic that this event is back as an in person event, enabling ourselves, and the other exhibitors, to meet delegates from all over the world in a relaxed face-to-face setting. These are the leading golf operators who bring over 50,000 golfers into Scotland.

“Secondly, we feel that The Green Hotel has a very strong offer to those organising golfing breaks as currently, only one other 4-star Scottish hotel can offer 36 quality holes. We were brought in by the owner to oversee and implement a huge refurbishment of this much loved hotel, alongside putting in management and personnel to run it, and our aim, as with every hotel we manage, is to grow these businesses by way of multiple revenue streams.

The Green Hotel lobby.

“As well as being one of the most iconic hotels in Fife & Kinross, The Green Hotel has the kudos of two extremely challenging 18-hole golf courses located just over the road. Sister businesses include Loch Leven Gin, together with Loch Leven Brewery which produces a wide range of premium beers and lagers. This gives us multiple opportunities for overseas golfing groups to enjoy themed golf events, bespoke tastings, and special competitions.”

Sir David Basil Henry Montgomery, father of the present owner, Jamie Montgomery, redesigned the golf courses for the first time back in 1972, taking it from a nine hole to 18, and then in 1992 from 18 to 36 holes. He had the vision back then, and is delighted to see the courses being used as part of the unique selling opportunities for The Green Hotel 50 years later.

Nick explained that the on-going refurbishment programme at The Green aimed to completely revamp much of the ground floor, with new flooring and a fresh look to all bedrooms including the installation of new televisions, by the end of the season. A new contemporary look has already been given to the reception area and Jock’s Bar.

Phases two and three will continue throughout 2023, completing the upstairs accommodation.

Sir David Basil Henry Montgomery (left) father of the present owner of The Green Hotel, is pictured with Nick Kourie, Operations Director at Amity Hospitality.