Hate packing for holidays? Seven genius TikTok hacks that will change your life – Scotland on Sunday Travel

Try packing all wires together in zipped sections of your case to avoid tangles when you unpack. Pic: PA Photo/Alamy.

The lead-up to a holiday can be rather stressful. While you should be getting excited about your upcoming trip and dreaming about the break away, there’s usually work to finish off, jobs to sort at home, passports to locate, currency to collect, suncream to buy – and so much more.

Plus, if you are someone who hates packing, you have probably left that to the very last minute – and now you’re faced with working out how to fit 30 outfits (because you need multiple options, OK?), nine pairs of shoes, three books, your laptop, and assorted chargers into your wheelie bag.

While it is tempting to cram as much as you possibly can into your suitcase, jump or sit on top of it, yank the zip around and then just hope for the best, when you arrive at your destination you will more than likely find yourself with horribly creased clothing, missing shoes and lots of tangled wires for your various devices.

This is where TikTok comes in handy. Organisation gurus on the video-sharing platform have tons of useful tips that will turn you into a packing pro, whether you’re off on a solo adventure or a family vacation.

Here are seven brilliant TikTok packing hacks every traveller needs to know about…

1. Use suitcase dividers

An absolute must for a neat and tidy case, suitcase dividers come in all shapes and sizes.

Folding outfits together rather than all T-shirts or trousers together saves confusion when you unpack. Pic: PA Photo/Alamy.

Some packing gurus swear by mesh cubes, while others suggest ziplock or drawstring dust bags are just as effective. Bags for shoes are a good idea, especially on the way home.

2. Pack outfits together

Are you the kind of fashion lover who meticulously plans all their holiday outfits way in advance?

Rather than grouping tops, bottoms or dresses, fold the constituent parts of each separate outfit together (apart from shoes) and pack them in the order you plan to wear them. This will also save you time if you hang them up in this order when you reach your destination.

Carry-on luggage will safe stress all round but means you have to pack less so space-saving hacks are key. Pic: PA Photo/Alamy.

3. Try a wardrobe organiser

Repurpose a fabric wardrobe organiser by putting an outfit on each shelf, collapsing it down, and placing straight into your bag.

When you arrive on holiday, simply pull the organiser out, hang it up, and that’s half your unpacking done. Genius.

4. Roll your clothes

Instead of folding, rolling your clothes serves two purposes: firstly it takes up less space, and secondly, it also means your garments will be less creased when you unpack them at your destination.

For lighter, smaller items such as vests or T-shirts, try laying a few on top of each other in a pile, then rolling them up like sushi.

5. Save space with vacuum bags

These are particularly useful for ski trips, winter holidays or city breaks when you need to pack things like puffer jackets, fleeces and chunky knitwear. Vacuum bags suck or roll excess air out of your clothes, meaning you can fit more in your luggage.

6. Fill up your pillow

Have you noticed how airlines never seem to count travel pillows as part of your baggage allowance?

You can use this fact to your advantage by taking a travel pillowcase, filling it with clothes and sneaking a few extra outfits on board the plan. Plus, it’ll still be comfy to sleep on during your journey after the exhaustion of packing and getting onto the plane.

7. Use a baby changing bag

An awesome idea for frequent flyers or anyone jetting off for a weekend away, baby changing bags (or diaper bags, as the Americans say) are spacious and full of handy pockets, making them perfect as carry-on luggage, whether you’re taking a baby with you or not.