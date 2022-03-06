The Glen Clova Hotel is tucked away in the Angus Glens, around 15 miles from Kirriemuir.

Cars can’t go much further than this old coaching inn, the Glen Clova Hotel, which is nestled right in the south of the Cairngorms National Park. From here, ancient stalking routes and drove roads lead you into Deeside, with a sense of this being last of the lowlands. There is a lovely feel of the untouched here with the Angus Glens managing to keep its splendour a little secret, so it never feels that busy out here. If you are wanting to get away from it all, it’s a perfect destination to fall off radar and into the warm fold of Scottish hospitality. Real fires, cosy rooms and lovely staff are waiting.

Budget or Boutique

We are talking about a classic Scottish coaching inn, which dates from the middle of the 19th century. You can well imagine the hotel drawing weary country travellers out of a dark, cold night, like moths to a cheery flame.

Room Service

There are lots of sleep options at Glen Clova Hotel, depending what you are looking for. There are 18 rooms in the main hotel building, where we stayed, with the rooms warm, comfortable and spacious. The decor has a light country feel with muted plaids and stags and out of the window the towering snowy hills loom. You feel nicely tucked away here.

Rising up at the back of the hotel is a scattering of lodges, all of which come with a hot tub, and are in constant hot demand. There are also the steading rooms, which are perfect for walkers. Well-equipped en-suite double rooms are more functional than the cosy hotel accommodation but perfect for those heading to the area for walking. Dogs are incredibly welcome too.

Wining and Dining

The Climber’s Bar is where much of the magic happens, with flaming fires and woody decor creating a lovely snug atmosphere, from where the drinks and the chat easily flow. The night we were there there was a fine mix of guests, from a couple returning to mark the 10th anniversary of their wedding here, to the young campervanners staying nearby. The bar prides itself on its gin collection, from the nearby Gin Bothy, and spirits from Ogilvy Vodka as well as local ales from Burnside Brewery and Clova Ale, and of course the surrounding countryside offers up a healthy portion of the fare on offer in the dining room.

The main menu is a mix of pub staples with specials adding some extra verve to the offering, such as partridge boudin and pan seared venison. I had a beetroot and tomato salad but the tomatoes needed to be much brighter, much more juicy, to make the plate really sing. My mushroom risotto was done well and good and earthy. Meanwhile, across the table, my pal – a massive meat fan – was struggling with her ginormous piece of blade beef. Facing a Desperate Dan-scale of portion which included a puff pastry top on the meat, she admitted overwhelming defeat. Then, in a strange turn of events for two people who don’t really like pudding, we disappeared the blackcurrant and orange cream pavlova. It was a wonderful thing and possibly the star of our meal.

Little Extras

For dog lovers there can be no better destination given the warm welcome received by our furry friends. The bar resembled Crufts’ waiting room at one point, and in the rooms at the bunkhouse, little food and water bowls can be found.

Worth getting out of bed for

There’s a terrific walk up the back of the hotel to Loch Brandy or make your way up to the Glen Doll Visitor Centre, from where you can walk to Corrie Fee, a stunning natural amphitheatre carved out by a retreating glacier. From there you can walk two of Scotland’s more accessible Munros, Mayar and Dreish.

Guest Book Comments

A lovely getaway in a lovely unspoilt part of the world that still feels authentic and unburdened by modern hassles. Much work is being done to promote the area through The Angus Tour, which is showcasing the area’s history, food and gorgeous natural environment. Catch this little gem when you can.

Glen Clova Hotel & Lodges

Glen Clova, Nr Kirriemuir, Angus, Scotland DD8 4QS

Prices: Double Room and Breakfast from £130.

