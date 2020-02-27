Glasgow named best airport in the UK while Aberdeen appears in bottom three in new survey

Glasgow has been named the best UK airport in a new travel survey, while Aberdeen was ranked in the worst three.

The west coast airport beat the likes of London Heathrow, Newcastle and Edinburgh to come out on top in the report by travel and lifestyle website, The Points Guy UK (TPG UK).

The research by the popular site, which reviewed 20 airports across the UK and gave each a score out of 100, rated the travel terminals based on three key criteria areas - amenities, commute and on-time flights.

The TPG team stated that Glasgow’s triumph was secured off the back of a strong commute score. The airport to City Centre journey is just 16 minutes, and a direct express bus service that can take travellers there for £8.50 whilst they enjoy leather seats, tables, and at-seat wireless charging points.

Parking costs were also significantly cheaper than other airports coming in at £15.

The airport’s average flight delay time was also highlighted in the report as one of the lowest, while the terminal’s amenities – 16 catering outlets, four lounges and spa - came in for particular praise.

Nicky Kelvin from The Points Guy UK said: “With a solid score across both commute and on-time categories, Glasgow Airport comes out as our champion. Heathrow, taking silver, was head and shoulders above the rest when it came to amenities, with the plethora of lounges, spas and restaurants – but this wasn’t enough to carry their particularly low commute score.”

The top five airports in the UK according to TPG UK’s results are:

1. Glasgow Airport

2. London Heathrow Airport

Aberdeen ranked in the bottom three. Picture: contributed

3. George Best Belfast City Airport

4. Newcastle Airport

5. Edinburgh Airport

While the worst five airports in the UK according to TPG UK’s results were:

1. London Stansted Airport

2. London Southend Airport

3. Aberdeen Airport

4. London Luton Airport

5. Belfast International Airport

Nicky Kelvin added: “The experience of how you begin and end your journey can make or break a trip. The airport experience is the first part of your journey and can either ensure you’re off on the right foot or it can be a thing of nightmares. Every airport has its quirks and nuances, so we took it upon ourselves to experience it all and unpack the data to figure out the best and worst airports that the United Kingdom has to offer.”