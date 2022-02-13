Glamping brings comfort and style to a stay on a working farm in the Yorkshire Dales - Scotland on Sunday Travel

One of the two glamping pods at Coxon Farm, Cracoe near Skipton, Yorkshire Dales.

Nestling in the heart of the Yorkshire Dales national park between Skipton and Grassington is Coxons Farm, a fifth generation family-run sheep and beef farm. Located on the edge of the small village of Cracoe, which as well as the farm has a highly-rated pub, award-winning farm shop, cafes and a garden centre, the farm is run by John and Julie Carlisle with son Tom. It was Tom who had the idea of diversifying into holiday lets and the result is two pods with everything you need for a few nights’ stay in comfort.

Budget or boutique?

It’s glamping, not camping, in pods packed with style and amenities.

Room Service

There are currently two bespoke state-of-the-art pods, Elbolton and Skelterton, that sleep two as standard, with space for up to two children. With a double bed, sofabed, kitchenette, living area and en-suite bathroom, underfloor heating and hot shower they make for a cosy base. A partition between the double bed and sofa and a table in the lounge area, plus a calming decor of wood and light teal with throws and cushions, make this an ideal space for couples or young families. The ensuite bathroom at the back of the pod contains a WC, sink and shower, with Cole and Lewis toiletries. There’s TV and wifi but sitting on the decking watching the sheep and cows graze amid the beautiful rolling Dales scenery is hard to beat.

Wining and Dining

The kitchenette with hob and microwave is equipped for making light meals and breakfasts and there is a handy farm shop in the village for local ingredients. There’s also the highly regarded Devonshire Arms Inn https://www.devonshirearmsinncracoe.co.uk/ five minutes’ walk away, where meals are served in the restaurant and bar, while the The Angel at Hetton https://angelhetton.co.uk/ is the place to go for Michelin starred food.

A pod interior with kitchenette, double bed, seating area and shower room beyond.

Worth Getting Out of Bed For

It’s a outdoor lovers paradise, with walking, climbing, cycling and foodie destinations to suit every ability and taste. Cyclists will love the Way of the Roses cycle route, the 170-mile coast to coast path from Morecambe to Bridlington, which goes through the village, while climbers can head for Malham Cove, a huge 260ft amphitheatre of rock which offers about 280 climbs of all grades in a stunning setting. There are plenty of walks at Malham too, with its limestone pavement, Goredale Scar and Janet’s Foss - reputed to be the home of the queen of the fairies - all worth a visit.

We spent a day walking up Ingleborough, the second-highest mountain in the Yorkshire Dales and one of the Yorkshire Three Peaks (along with Whernside and Pen-y-ghent). There are numerous other walks that the owners recommend, including up Cracoe fell or to the village of Linton with its village green and Fountaine pub https://fountaineinnatlinton.co.uk/ for top refreshments. Other attractions include the impressive Bolton Abbey and the towns of Grassington (featured in All Creatures Great and Small), Skipton, with its canal boat rides and castle, and Settle with its famous railway viaduct, as well as numerous picturesque Dales villages with stone cottages, cobbled streets, independent shops, farmers markets, cafes and pubs just waiting to be explored.

Little Extras

The dining table in the pod.

A welcome box of tea and coffee, jams, biscuits, apple juice, crisps and nuts and fresh milk was much appreciated. There is also a bike rack and drying shed, and fire pit hire with everything you need, including marshmallows.

Guestbook Comments

Cosy, compact and covetable. Glamp in a stylish and cosy wee home from home with everything you need and views that will make you fall in love with the Dales.

NB As a working farm it’s not possible to accommodate dogs.

The ensuite shower room at the rear of the pod.

Prices start from £100 per night, weekends £110. From April to October £110 and weekends £120 per night.

Current offers include a four-night stay with 6% off between September 2-30 for four to 12 nights.

Coxons Farm Glamping Pods, Coxons Farm, Cracoe, Skipton, UK (07833432045, www.coxonsfarm.co.uk)

The view from the pods across the dale.