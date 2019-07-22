Geneva to Nice: 13 photos that capture a breathtaking and iconic cycle route
Cycling from Geneva to Nice - say it quickly and it doesn’t sound too daunting. But what an adventure lies in store.
From the mountains to the Mediterranean Sea, you’ll cycle over some of the most iconic Tour de France cols, see awe-inspiring scenery, meet wonderful people and eat and drink in true French style. Text and images: Merv and Jane Capewell. Taken from Geneva to Nice: an interactive guide. Available soon as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle Book, all published by World Adventure Guides.
1. Introduction
This amazing cycle route goes through ever-changing scenery; from the lush Reblochon pastures, through stunning alpine mountains, beautiful gorges and finishing by the azure blue Mediterranean Sea.