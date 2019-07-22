Geneva to Nice: 13 photos that capture a breathtaking and iconic cycle route

From the mountains to the Mediterranean Sea, you’ll cycle over some of the most iconic Tour de France cols, see awe-inspiring scenery, meet wonderful people and eat and drink in true French style. Text and images: Merv and Jane Capewell. Taken from Geneva to Nice: an interactive guide. Available soon as an iPhone app, a book for iPad and a Kindle Book, all published by World Adventure Guides.

1. Introduction This amazing cycle route goes through ever-changing scenery; from the lush Reblochon pastures, through stunning alpine mountains, beautiful gorges and finishing by the azure blue Mediterranean Sea.

2. The route The route is 611km long but is broken down into challenging but manageable sections giving time to enjoy the stunning and diverse countryside.

3. When to go Essentially you can only do this route between June and October. The main cycling season starts as soon as the high Alpine passes are ploughed and cleared of snow.

4. Equipment This trip is all about you and your bike. You do the whole route together, so have the right bike to get you there in the best way.

