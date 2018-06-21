Five of the best dog-friendly hotels in Scotland

Sometimes it's hard to find somewhere that's dog-friendly to stay but we sniff out five of the best hotels in Scotland where furry friends are given a warm reception

Friars Carse Country House Hotel

Set in 45 acres of stunning woodland, dogs will have a tail-wagging time at this gorgeous old country house hotel in Dumfries. Set on the banks of the River Nith, private fishing is on hand for the faithful and patient pooch. The Whistle Restaurant has an extensive wine list and you will be spoilt for choice with stunning walks nearby. The towns of Dumfries and Gretna Green are very close too.

Isle of Mull Hotel and Spa

This unassuming hotel stretched along the coast of Mull is full of hidden treasures. The spa facilities include a pool, steam room, a range of body treatments, and best of all, an outdoor hot tub with panoramic views of the Mull coastline. The hotel has a specialist whisky bar with over 100 malt whiskies and the restaurant features local favourites and local and organic produce. Canine friends will receive a complimentary bowl of the Isle of Mull's finest Scottish water so there really is something for everyone. There are coastal gardens, a woodland walk and a peaty burn to discover. There are plenty of things to do with your dog on Mull and it's easy to get to Iona from the hotel.

Argyll Hotel

For a real rustic getaway, dogs and their pet humans will enjoy a stay at the Argyll Hotel on the beautiful Kintyre Peninsula. Perfect for sea-faring dogs who prefer shorter distance walks, it is right next to the beach. This is a traditional Inn with fantastic food, local real ales, Scottish craft gins and malt whiskeys. There are incredible views of the Atlantic Ocean and the islands from the conservatory restaurant and from the outdoor seaside terrace.

Loch Leven Hotel

This historic ferry inn has a beautiful loch-side setting and serves as the perfect base for walks around Loch Leven. Most of the rooms have breathtaking views. There's a sun deck for sun-loving dogs to relax and real log fires on cold nights. There are two choices of restaurant, the Loch View Restaurant for fine dining and the Old Ferry Bar for tasty bar meals and a huge selection of single malts and gins available.

Hotel du Vin, St Andrews

There's plenty of space for dogs to stretch their legs on West Sands beach below the Scores, where the stylish boutique Hotel du Vin is. The restaurant has a fantastic selection of wine as you'd expect and the food is French home-style at its very best. The rooms are luxurious and some have stunning views of the coast. Pampered pooches will enjoy this hotel and wandering the cobbled streets of St Andrews, as well as exploring the castle and beaches.