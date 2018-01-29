Fancy spending a night on the Exploration Vessel from BBC’s Blue Planet II?

Check into an Airbnb with a difference courtesy of this unique competition

Airbnb and BBC Worldwide have announced that the exploration vessel featured in Blue Planet II, OceanX’s Alucia, has been listed on Airbnb.

Picture: the exploration vessel featured in Blue Planet II, OceanX's Alucia, which has been listed on Airbnb, Alucia Productions 2017/PA Wire

Three lucky ocean lovers will have the chance to experience what it’s like to journey up to 1000m beneath the waves in one of the most beautiful places in the world, The Bahamas.

Research commissioned by Airbnb in the UK has shown that people have a limited understanding of the ocean, with only 20 percent able to correctly identify the largest fish and just 14 percent knowing the percentage of oceans that have been explored.

Similarly only two fifths of the population (41 percent) know how many oceans there are on Earth. Proving we’re a nation passionate about saving the ocean from further damage, an encouraging 94 percent consider the ocean to be important to their daily life.

In a bid to inspire the public about ocean exploration and conservation, the winning guests will submerge in the submarine featured in Blue Planet II to explore undersea territory.

Picture: the exploration vessel featured in Blue Planet II, OceanX's Alucia, which has been listed on Airbnb, Alucia Productions 2017/PA Wire

Hosted by Orla Doherty, the producer, guests will be regaled with untold stories of aquatic adventures and learn little known facts and surprising accounts of marine life. The team’s deep sea mission is as exciting and pioneering as man walking on the moon or climbing Mount Everest.

Orla Doherty, Blue Planet II, Producer said, “Having spent 500 hours in the submarine and countless weeks at sea filming the deep sea for Blue Planet II, the Alucia almost feels like my second home. I now feel privileged to be able to share this once in a lifetime experience with promising ocean heroes and show them the wonders of life in the ocean.”

For a chance to join this expedition, budding explorers are invited to explain what their ideal deep sea adventure is and what they dream of exploring beneath the waves.

The three chosen entries will enjoy a two night expedition, boarding OceanX’s world class marine research and exploration vessel, the Alucia in Cape Eleuthera, Bahamas and finishing in Nassau, Bahamas.

Picture: the exploration vessel featured in Blue Planet II, OceanX's Alucia, which has been listed on Airbnb, Alucia Productions 2017/PA Wire

Whilst on board, guests will learn about the extreme adventures experienced during filming Blue Planet II and see first hand a whole host of surprising marine creatures.

Joe Gebbia, Founder and Chief Product Officer, Airbnb said, “Immerse yourself into the extraordinary. Let marine life host you for this awe-filled special experience aboard the iconic Alucia. Our oceans are in danger, and what better way to know what we can do to help than through the very eyes of underwater animals at risk and with the expertise of the world’s leading scientists?”

“The Alucia has been partner to some of the most groundbreaking science research and filmmaking in the world, including the first-ever footage of the giant squid and unprecedented deep sea dives in Antarctica,” said Vincent Pieribone, Vice Chairman, OceanX which owns and operates the Alucia exploration vessel featured in Blue Planet II and is partner of BBC Earth on its digital #OurBluePlanet initiative.

“We are thrilled to partner with Airbnb and the BBC to offer these winners this priceless opportunity to experience firsthand the mysteries, excitement and beauty of the ocean, the next frontier of human exploration.”

The Prize

Three entries will be chosen by a panel of judges.

Each winner can take one guest with them.

The expedition will be from 4-8 April, 2018 and will include return economy flights from winner’s home city to Nassau, Bahamas.

Two nights will be spent on-board the Alucia (5 - 7 April) and two nights at an Airbnb home before and after the expedition.

All meals, ground transportation and entertainment included.

How to Enter

To enter for a chance to win, visit the listing page of Blue Planet on Airbnb and answer the question: You don’t need to be an astronaut to discover a new world. Our oceans are teeming with bizarre species and dramatic, alien-like landscapes. Tell us about your ideal deep sea adventure--what do you dream of exploring beneath the waves?

Describe your dream adventure and complete your entry by February 10th, 2018 at 12pm GMT for a chance to win.