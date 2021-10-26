4. Experience a gig at one of Scotland's most iconic venues

The Barrowland Ballroom, in Glasgow's east end, used to be the place to go for 'the dancing' and is now one of Scotland's most iconic venues - equally beloved by artists and fans. Known for its huge neon sign, great acoustics, sprung floor and lively audiences, every gig is unique. Acts appearing over COP26 include The Doors Alive, Public Service Broadcasting, Jarvis Cocker, Easy Life and Glass Animals. Make sure to also visit the nearby Barrowland Park that features a walkway of many of the famous names to have graced the stage over the years.

Photo: Barrowlands