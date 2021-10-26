Some of the Glaswegian experiences COP26 visitors can experience during their visit to the city.

COP26: 10 Glasgow experiences every Climate Conference visitor should find time to enjoy

There’s no shortage of serious discussions set to take place in Glasgow over the next couple of week, but visitors should find time to enjoy some of the experiences on offer in Scotland’s largest city.

By David Hepburn
Tuesday, 26th October 2021, 5:12 pm

The COP26 conference will see some of Glasgow’s most popular attractions – including the Gallery of Modern Art and Kelvingrove Art Gallery and Museum – close their doors for the first two weeks of November.

But there are still plenty of fun things to do – many of them unique to the Dear Green Place.

From enjoying afternoon tea in an artistic masterpiece, to visiting a city of the dead, here are 10 Glaswegian experiences no visitor should miss out on.

1. Explore a ruined shipyard that shone onscreen

The Govan Graving Docks were built in the middle of the 19th century to allow ships to have their hulls inspected and repaired. They remained in use until 1988 and the three basins and associated building have since fallen into instagrammable ruin, attracting the makers of award-winning war film 1917 to use them as a backdrop.

2. Enjoy lunchtime theatre with a pie and a pint

A Glasgow institution since being founded in 2004 by Glasgow actor Colin Beattie and the much-missed David MacLennan, A Play, A Pie, And A Pint takes place during lunchtimes in the basement venue of West End pub (and former church) Oran Mor. As the name suggest, your ticket gets you an hour-long play, along with a pint (or soft drink or glass of wine) and a pie (or quiche). During the two weeks of COP26 it will feature Opening Time by Dave Anderson (November 1-6) and The Storm by Owen Whitelaw (November 8-13).

3. Visit the music hall where Stan Laurel launched his career

Glasgow's Britannia Panopticon, on the city's Trongate, is the world's oldest surviving music hall and hosted Stan Laurel's (by all accounts disasterous) stage debut in 1906. It recently reopened following the easing of Covid restrictions and it open Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-5pm.

4. Experience a gig at one of Scotland's most iconic venues

The Barrowland Ballroom, in Glasgow's east end, used to be the place to go for 'the dancing' and is now one of Scotland's most iconic venues - equally beloved by artists and fans. Known for its huge neon sign, great acoustics, sprung floor and lively audiences, every gig is unique. Acts appearing over COP26 include The Doors Alive, Public Service Broadcasting, Jarvis Cocker, Easy Life and Glass Animals. Make sure to also visit the nearby Barrowland Park that features a walkway of many of the famous names to have graced the stage over the years.

