Blythswood Square Spa to reopen this month after seven-figure makeover with Scotland’s first snow shower room

The refurbished spa facilities and new spa experiences in the five star hotel draw on influences from rugged landscapes, crystal-clear waters and the natural beauty of the Hebrides.

Spa at Blythswood Square is set to reopen its doors following a seven-figure refurbishment, and it has some surprising, and rare, new additions. The award-winning wellness destination is set to be unveiled at the Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel in Glasgow with a range of new features designed to combine physical and mental detox and guide guests on their own wellness journey.

The state-of-the-art spa facilities at the five-star Kimpton Blythswood Square Hotel, which have been designed to leave guests feeling either relaxed, detoxed, invigorated or recovered, have been created to inform ‘a new era of wellness’. Each one is designed for the user to enjoy the thermal experience to best achieve their desired outcome - whether that is to leave feeling clear headed, assist with body detoxification, offer an energy boost or accelerate physical recovery.

Finlay Anderson, Spa Director at Kimpton Blythswood Square and Area Spa Director for IHG Hotels & Resorts said: “We’ve used years of expertise rooted in physiological science to develop a 360-degree wellness experience for our guests - and one that’s easy to follow.

The Vitality Pool at the Spa at Blythswood Square.

“We’re taking the guesswork out of the spa journey, and making the innovative simple: combining hot and cold thermal experiences with manual treatments, aromatherapy and visual therapy to take care of our guests wellness needs. Guests will not only be able to map out their thermal journey, but link it to a treatment and post-treatment nutrition during their visit.

“The concept - taking influence from the Scottish Hebrides and wellbeing benefits of nature - places Spa at Blythswood at the core of wellness in Scotland. Guests will be reminded of the rugged landscapes, clear waters and natural beauty, while the team’s experience has allowed us to develop meaningful, multi-sensory experiences for our guests.

“Our mission is to help each guest reconnect body and mind and achieve their wellbeing goal, whatever that may be. The elevated experience we’re offering at Spa at Blythswood Square provides a multi-sensory wellness experience to do just that.”

What facilities are available at the new Blythswood Square spa?

Scotland's first snow shower room will be available to use in the spa.

The spa’s relaxation pools, crystal steam room, and hydrotherapy pool have also been upgraded as part of the ambitious project, as have the spa’s nine treatment rooms. The spa now has the first snow shower in Scotland, one of only two in the UK, where guests can stand or sit as fresh snow falls upon them - which encourages body temperature and blood circulation to restore to normal temperatures, promoting recovery and release of muscle tension.

Guests will also be able to experience the wellness benefits of the custom-built Himalayan salt room cocooned with pink salt bricks. Designed to improve respiratory function, reduce inflammation and aid detoxification, the salt room enhances breathing by opening up airways and dislodging toxins. Or guests can enjoy the unique bathhouse experience combining seaweed bathing with sound therapy treatments for a mental and physical detox.

After enjoying in one of the thoughtfully curated treatments or enjoying the new relaxation room which is located on the site of the previous spa café, guests will be invited to complete their journey with a nutrient-rich menu at Kimpton Blythswood Square’s seafood restaurant: iasg.

Spa at Blythswood Square is located within the 113-room Georgian townhouse hotel which overlooks private gardens. Kimpton Blythswood Square is part of Kimpton Hotels and Restaurants, a leading luxury lifestyle and wellness brand, from IHG Hotels & Resorts.

The salt room at the new Blythswood Square spa.

