3. The Lodge on Loch Goil

Just 90 minutes north of Glasgow, The Lodge on Loch Goil takes third spot for Scotland's most highly-rated luxury hotels. Those booking the Lodge will enjoy exlusive use of the stunning property in perfect surroundings, with a bespoke experience offering excellence in cuisine. Dee_G289 said: "I have to say we were blown away by the whole weekend! From the moment you enter the gates you are surrounded by breathtaking scenery. We were looked after throughout our stay to the highest standard - nothing was too much! From cold champagne on arrival to fresh fish for dinner cooked on the outside BBQ or the Scottish wool blankets that were given to us in the evening so that we could enjoy the music that was being played outside on banks of the loch."

Photo: The Lodge on Loch Goil