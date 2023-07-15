An Ibiza hotel that was a mecca for Nineties club kids has had a refurb - Mhairi Clarke

The best thing, I’d say about being in my 50th year on planet earth is this; knowing myself, being myself and letting go of myself on these few and far between occasions where there’s just you, your tribe, thumping beats and a bunch of hot, sweaty strangers heeding the call of the disco ball.

If you’ve been a clubber, that feeling never leaves you. As the sign outside Pikes in Ibiza says, “You can check in, but you can never check out”; it’s something that stays with you forever. There’s a Peter Pan-ness about clubbing in my view, having been immersed in the scene in the late Eighties/early Nineties when clubbing moved from the carpeted nightclubs frequented by Pete Waterman and Michaela Strachan to, well, for me, Slam at The Arches every Friday night and the Sub Club on a Saturday night.

It was a movement, a vibe, a totally unifying experience and there are not many places I can think of where that vibe still exists, with modern day bells on.

Apart from Pikes.

A woman dances during sunset (Picture: AFP/Jaime Reina)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

I’m not massively down with the Ibiza superclub vibe. I’ll leave that to my son and his generation. Pikes is my place. All day by the pool, Pamela’s for dinner, Freddie’s for the rest of the night, then home in time for breakfast... Shades on.

Situated in the San Antonio hills, Pikes is an iconic rock and roll institution and home to more than 30 years of hedonism, including that party to celebrate Freddie Mercury’s 41st birthday (Google it – it’s part of Ibiza’s folklore). And of course, the pool in the Club Tropicana video, made famous by George Michael’s lilo and trunks combo and Tony Pike’s cameo cocktail shaking.

History and hedonistic heritage ooze out of every secret nook and cranny at Pikes. During the day it has an adult playground feel; all sorts of characters dotted around the poolside – everything’s super relaxed and friendly.

Evenings are a wonderland of fairy-lit twisting and turning pathways, neon signs, captivating art, Balearic beats, happy people and decadently grown-up party vibes.

Pikes Hotel Ibiza refurbished bedroom

A place where you can dance and you know nobody’s watching; there are zero cares here – it’s all about the unifying vibe of fun and togetherness. Everyone’s there for the laid-back louche vibe, cocktails, connection and the dancefloor. It’s an “if you know, you know” destination. It’s also very much “if the walls could talk” kind of place...

If you’re staying here, you’re automatically on the guest list for Freddie’s, the legendary, intimate party space which was transformed from the original suite where Freddie Mercury spent many months each year, recording and escaping from the public eye.

If you’re lucky enough to have booked for this year, get ready for an exciting new look. The hotel has just undergone a major interior and exterior refurb; the look is ultra-high end, contemporary and stylish and incorporates some nods and a good few cheeky winks to the eccentricities of Pikes and its three decades of glittering history.

The interior concept of the new Garden Suites is a heady alchemy of Brit-Eccentrics meets timeless rock. Eight of the hotel's original bedrooms, bathrooms and external spaces have received lavish modern makeovers with mid-century modern fittings and furnishings from a combination of brands, celebrating emerging and established British designers alongside bespoke Ibizencan makers and craftsmen. Bathrooms have been completely remodelled and refurbished with gold metallic sinks, mid-century modern brass taps and fittings, metro wall tiling finished with playful, colour matching wallpaper by London design house Divine Savages.

Pikes Hotel Ibiza Refurb pics for Scotsman Magazine Travel

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Each room boasts a different whimsical print, from art deco martini glasses to exotic animals, tropical fruits, flowers and plants.Fragrant products from luxury cosmetics brand Aesop are found next to the sinks and in the showers for indulgent bathing. Silken Flavours, founded by Scot Vicki Murdoch, have designed bespoke prints for beautiful silk kimonos in all of the rooms – could there be a more glamorous “morning after the night before”?

In each of the Garden Suites you’ll find a well-equipped mini bar featuring a coloured stone worktop, a mirrored back, Rattan front, LED lighting and mini Smeg fridges in some of the rooms with drinks and snacks.

Comfort is one of the key focuses for the redesign. Each room has a super-king bed with top quality mattresses, covered with deep toppers and crisp white cotton bedding. Statement velvet scalloped headboards and matching blackout curtains on the windows ensure the deepest and most comfortable nights (or late afternoon disco naps…). Vibrant abstract printed throws by SlowDown Studio compliment the luxurious beds whilst underfoot you find beautiful soft Nordic Knot rugs covering cool stone floors.

Floors have been kept natural with the use of local stone in a golden earthy tone. To preserve the authenticity of the rooms, the original finca style with Sabina wooden ceiling beams has been retained, with exterior and interior walls painted in shades of neutral matt clean colour palette to ensure maximum light.

Eat, cook and sleep with a rock and roll vibe

In terms of tech, new wall-mounted Samsung TVs are programmed with a selection of channels and apps alongside the ability to cast from your own devices.

Each room has a vintage-style, Bluetooth compatible Roberts Radio, USB charging points, straighteners and hairdryers for guests. Pikes’ restaurant, Pamela’s, has also had a decadent glam-up in the public washroom area with the installation of new gold metallic interior and exterior sinks as well as stunning geometric gold leaf parrot print aviary wallpaper.

If you’re heading to the island, Pamela’s is a must visit as a place to see and be seen. The hotel’s restaurant pays homage to the hotel’s muse and bohemian enchantress, rumoured to be Tony Pike’s ex-lover; an embodiment of the glam of the 1970s.

The vibe is fabulous; the food – fresh, flavoursome and brimming with authenticity, sourced as much as possible from the surrounding farmlands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

You can enjoy an evening of health and hedonism with a liberal dose of decadence courtesy of Pikes’ house band, Blondewearingblack. Dinner at Pamela’s is an experience you won’t forget – it’s an evening of sparkling entertainment and drama in itself.

In any destination which is changing rapidly, it’s important to have the authentic, anchor institutions which evoke the essence of the place, people and history. Pikes is certainly a hotel that will evolve as it wishes, never in line with fashion or fads, and remain an iconic institution for decades.

Booking via www.pikesibiza.comPikes Room rates start from £170 per room in low season.Garden Suite rates start from £270 per room in low season.

Subscribe