Some of the March hotspots you can fly to direct from Scotland.

Where is warm in March? Here are 11 hot March destinations you can fly to from Scotland - including Orlando

It's been a long dark winter in Scotland - and hopping on a flight to one of these destinations will provide you with some much-needed sun and warmth.

By David Hepburn
Published 27th Feb 2024, 16:34 GMT

March is a time when even popular holiday destinations like the south of France or the Costa del Sol can still be a little chilly.

So, if you're looking for some warmth then you'll have to look a little further afield.

Many of the hotter tourist choices require inconvenient, tiring and time consuming flight connections if you're starting your journey in Scotland.

But there are a fair few choices that offer the convenience of a direct flight with the reward of high temperatures at the end of it.

Here are 11 of them.

1. Dubai

The United Arab Emirate of Dubai has futuristic buildings, a wealth of five star hotels, golden beaches and atmospheric desert to explore. It's around a seven hour flight from Glasgow, with Emirates flying direct. You can expect daytime temperatures of around 29C during March.

2. Doha

Qatar Airlines have direct flights to their capital city of Doha from Edinburgh. A seven hour flight away, the financial hub is located on the Persian Gulf coast so you can easily escape the urban landscape to get to the beach. In March the temperatures tend to be around 27C.

3. Cancun

It takes a hefty 10 hours to fly to the Mexican coastal city of Cancun from Edinburgh with Tui. Your reward is March temperatures nudging 30C - the perfect weather to enjoy the palm tree-fringed beaches.

4. Hammamet

Easyjet offer flights from Glasgow to Enfidha Airport in Tunisia. It serves the coastal resort town of Hammamet that enjoys temperatures of around 20C in March. The flight takes around four hours.

