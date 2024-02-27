So, if you're looking for some warmth then you'll have to look a little further afield.
Many of the hotter tourist choices require inconvenient, tiring and time consuming flight connections if you're starting your journey in Scotland.
But there are a fair few choices that offer the convenience of a direct flight with the reward of high temperatures at the end of it.
1. Dubai
The United Arab Emirate of Dubai has futuristic buildings, a wealth of five star hotels, golden beaches and atmospheric desert to explore. It's around a seven hour flight from Glasgow, with Emirates flying direct. You can expect daytime temperatures of around 29C during March.
2. Doha
Qatar Airlines have direct flights to their capital city of Doha from Edinburgh. A seven hour flight away, the financial hub is located on the Persian Gulf coast so you can easily escape the urban landscape to get to the beach. In March the temperatures tend to be around 27C.
3. Cancun
It takes a hefty 10 hours to fly to the Mexican coastal city of Cancun from Edinburgh with Tui. Your reward is March temperatures nudging 30C - the perfect weather to enjoy the palm tree-fringed beaches.
4. Hammamet
Easyjet offer flights from Glasgow to Enfidha Airport in Tunisia. It serves the coastal resort town of Hammamet that enjoys temperatures of around 20C in March. The flight takes around four hours.