This video More videos

A new report has found that over 20,000 dogs have been stolen in the UK between 2014 and 2024 - here’s the top 10 stolen dog breeds last year and what you can do if someone steals your dog.

Keep up with the latest new videos with the Shots! Newsletter. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Scotsman, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

According to new research by Direct Line Pet Insurance, an estimated 1,808 dogs were stolen across the UK in 2024.

This figure is a 21% decrease from 2023, with new legal measures potentially having a positive impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Pet Abduction Act came into effect in May 2024, and makes pet theft a criminal offence in England and Northern Ireland - punishable by five years in prison, a fine, or both. This does not cover Scotland, but Conservative MSP Maurice Golden has launched a Dog Theft (Scotland) Bill , which if passed would create a new statutory offence of dog abduction.

Stock photo of dog theft. | Adobe Stock

The top 10 most commonly stolen dog breeds

The Jack Russell was the 10th most stolen dog breed with 11 reported thefts in 2024, down from 11 in 2023.

The Border Collie is next with 13 reported thefts in 2024, up from 5 in 2023.

The Rottweiler was the 8th most stolen dog breed with 14 reported thefts in 2024, up from 5 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The German Shepherd was the 7th most stolen dog breed with 16 reported thefts in 2024, up one from 15 in 2023.

Next, is the Labrador with 17 reported thefts in 2024, up two from 15 in 2023.

The XL Bully was the 5th most stolen dog breed with 19 reported thefts in 2024, down from 37 in 2023 - perhaps due to the XL Bully ban introduced in England and Wales in February 2024.

The Chihuahua was the 4th most stolen dog breed with 26 reported thefts in 2024, up from 14 in 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Staffordshire Bull Terrier is next with 31 reported thefts in 2024, down from 34 in 2023.

The English Bulldog was the 2nd most stolen dog breed with 37 reported thefts in 2024, down from 50 in 2023.

The French Bulldog was the most stolen dog breed in 2024 with 51 reported thefts, up from 37 in 2023.

What can I do if someone steals my dog?

Dogs Trust advises owners to report the theft to the police straight away and get a crime reference number - insist that your dog is recorded as stolen and not missing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Report the theft of your dog to your local authority dog warden.

Notify your microchip database provider.

Ask local rescue centres, animal charities and vet practices to look out for your dog.

Monitor places thieves may try to sell your dog, like pet websites, pet shops and notice boards.