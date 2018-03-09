Tim Hortons set to open second Glasgow store this month

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons has announced it will open its second Glasgow branch this month.

The new restaurant in the west, which is the seventh to open in Scotland, will be located on George Street and will open its doors on Thursday, 15 March at 12pm.

The iconic Canadian coffee chain opened its first UK cafe on Argyle Street in June 2017 and has been a huge hit with foodies across Scotland, with some camping out overnight to get a taste of action.

Tim Hortons is yet to announce an Edinburgh branch, but with a nationwide rollout plan over the next couple of months, there could still be hope for capital coffee lovers.

The expansion is expected to bring job opportunities to Glasgow, with a range of roles available.

On launch day, the first 100 people in the queue will be treated to a free lunch combo once the doors open at midday and the first person in the queue will be gifted with a VIP coffee card, entitling them to a year’s free coffee.

Tim Hortons was founded by its namesake, a top professional ice hockey player, who wanted to create a space where everyone would feel at home. Now one of Canada’s most iconic brands, nearly eight out of 10 cups of coffee sold across Canada are served at Tim Hortons® and more than 5.3 million Canadians – approximately 15 per cent of the population – visit the café daily.

Across Great Britain, Tim Hortons will offer an extensive and varied menu of drinks, which include Tim Hortons signature coffee, espresso-based beverages, hot chocolate, French Vanilla and classic frozen Iced Capp drink, as well as baked goods, breakfast and lunch items made from quality ingredients.

Guests can also look forward to Tim Hortons signature Timbits, bite-sized doughnuts which come in a variety of flavours.

Kevin Hydes, Chief Finance and Commercial Officer of the Tim Hortons franchise in Great Britain said: “We’re thrilled to announce our opening on George Street, Glasgow – this will be our seventh restaurant in Scotland and we can’t wait to welcome more Guests to enjoy Tim Hortons!”