Tickets go on sale for popular beer festival Craft Beer Experience which returns to the capital this autumn

Tickets are now on sale for a popular craft beer festival as it gets set to return to the capital this Autumn, bringing some of the country's top brewing talent together under one roof.

Edinburgh’s Craft Beer Experience will take place at the Assembly Roxy from 31st October to 2nd November and will offer guests a top line-up of more than 20 breweries.

Boasting the likes of local legends Tempest Brewing Co, Cross Borders, Campervan and Pilot, as well as Scottish superstars Six Degrees North, Fallen and 71 Brewing, this year’s event promises to be even bigger and better than last years.

Early Bird tickets offer a £2 discount on each session — with tickets providing entry to the chosen session, an exclusive branded glass, access to the masterclasses running that session, and a token towards your first beer.

Occupying all three floors of the Assembly Roxy on Roxburgh Place, the Main Hall will host a 12-brewery Scottish craft beer showcase, the Upper Theatre room will feature a European tap takeover, and downstairs in the Snug, a selection of UK breweries will be pouring their wares.

The festival’s aim is to showcase the best local and Scottish produce, so is not limited to just beer — there will be a cocktail bar featuring delicious concoctions made with Scottish spirits, three street food vendors serving up dishes that use the finest local and seasonal ingredients, and a packed programme of masterclasses hosted by industry experts, plus entertainment from local DJs in the Main Hall.

Edinburgh Craft Beer Experience sessions will take place on the following dates and times:

Thursday 31st October - evening: 17:30 - 23:00

Friday 1st November - afternoon: 11:30 - 16:30

Friday 1st November - evening: 17:30 - 23:00

Saturday 2nd November - afternoon: 11:30 - 17:00

Saturday 2nd November - evening: 18:00 - 23:00

• Tickets are available to purchase from the Craft Beer Experience website. Full brewery line-up and street food vendor list will be announced in due course.