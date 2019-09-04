Three Scottish pubs honoured in industry "bible"

Three Scottish pubs have been named winners in the Good Pub Guide's annual awards.

Babbity Bowster in Glasgow has been named the UK's town pub of the year, while Bon Accord, also in Glasgow, won whisky pub of the year. Meanwhile, Burt's Bar, in Melrose, in the Borders, was named Scottish dining pub of the year.

The 38th edition of The Good Pub Guide 2020 - often known as a the "Bible" of the hospitality industry - is published next week.

Fiona Stapley, editor of the Good Pub Guide, said that pubs had evolved dramatically since the 1970s, when "pubs were smoky and grimy, the

domain of beer-swilling men and only serving scampi and chips".

She said: "“Since we started The Good Pub Guide nearly 40 years ago, what has not changed is our enjoyment of a well-run pub – they make us happy! They are the hub of a local community where customers of all walks of life and of all ages mix easily and they are run by extraordinary, hard-working licensees who have adapted their establishments to fit in with the needs and whims of our modern lives. They are uniquely British and should be celebrated. We are very lucky to have them.”

She added: "The Bon Accord in Glasgow is our Whisky Pub of the Year. And an admirable winner it is too. This bustling tavern keeps a fantastic range of 500 malt whiskies in its linked, traditional bars. But not only that, there are 50 gins, 20 rums, lots of vodkas and up to ten daily-changing real ales sourced from breweries all around Britain. And the food is exceptionally good value too.

"The Scottish Dining Pub winner is Burts Hotel in Melrose. This family-run place, just a few steps away from the abbey ruins, produces excellent, imaginative food using top quality, seasonal and local produce. And while many customers eat in the elegant restaurant, many choose to dine in the neatly kept public areas where they serve three real ales on handpump, 12 wines by the glass from a good list, a farm cider and around 80 malt whiskies. Their bedrooms are lovely."