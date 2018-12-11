This is the full menu at Denny's Glasgow

Foodie fans have a feast of new dishes to tuck into in Glasgow, as American diner restaurant Denny's has now opened its doors in the city.
Officially opened yesterday (10 Dec), the arrival of the popular restaurant chain has been a long time coming, with the news it was eyeing up Glasgow locations surfacing almost a year ago.
Located at Braehead, the restaurant will offer diners a taste of classic American cuisine, dishing up the likes of waffles, burgers and Denny's famous Grand Slam breakfasts.
The new opening marks the second UK location for Denny's, with its other restaurant located in Swansea, Wales.
It has also confirmed plans to open a third eatery in Renfrewshire in October.
The full menu at Denny's Glasgow
Featured
Cinnamon sugar pancake puppies
Festive milk shakes
Eggnog sundae
Pigs in blankets
Veggie Christmas burger
Festive feast burger
Denny's reindeer pancakes
Breakfast
Salted caramel and banana cream pancake breakfast
Peanut butter cream pancake breakfast
Build your own grand slam
Lumberjack slam
Belgian waffle slam
French toast slam
All-American slam
The grand slamwich
Fit slam
Ham and cheese omelette
Philly cheesesteak omelette
Loaded veggie omelette
Fit fare loaded veggie omelette
Ultimate omelette
Supreme skillet
Fire fare veggie skillet
Sante Fe skillet
Banana pecan pancake breakfast
Blueberry pancake breakfast
Country-fried steak and eggs
Sirloin steak and eggs
Moons over my hammy
Breakfast sides
FIT
Fit slam
Smash it up
Avocado and tomato benedict
Classic eggs benedict
Perfectly poached
Scrambled eggs on toast
Loaded veggies omelette
Banana pecan pancake breakfast
Banana pecan pancake
Oats made simple
Fit veggie skillet
Yellow fin sole
Buffalo chicken cobb salad
Skinny burger
Fit sirloin steak
Avocado chicken caesar salad
Protein cakes
Fresh fruit protein cakes
Blueberry protein wheat cakes
Almond and strawberry protein wheat cakes
Efectiv oats
Protein shakes and smoothies
Appetizers
Build your own sampler
Loaded bacon cheddar tots
Bacon cheddar tots
Chicken strips
Zesty nachos
Mozzarella cheese sticks
Chicken and sausage quesadilla
Salads
Prime rib cobb salad
Cranberry apple chicken salad
Avocado chicken caesar salad
Burgers and sandwiches
Bacon applewood burger
Classic burger
Bourbon bacon burger
Bacon avocado cheeseburger
Build your own burger
Slamburger
Double cheeseburger
Prime rib philly melt
Chicken philly melt
Pot roast melt
Cali club sandwich
Club sandwich
Chicken bacon classic
The super bird
Lunch sides
Dinner entrees
Wild salmon skillet
Crazy spicy skillet
Smoky applewood chicken and brocoli skillet
Brooklyn spaghetti and meatballs
Bourbon chicken skillet
Chicken strips
Slow-cooked pot roast
Yellow fin sole
Sirloin steak
Rump steak
Country-fried steak
Dinner sides
55+
55+ fit fare loaded veggie omelette
55+ club sandwich
55+ scrambled eggs and cheddar breakfast
55+ French toast slam
55+ Belgian waffle slam
55+ starter
55+ omelette
55+ country-fried steak
55+ grilled chicken