This is the full menu at Denny's Glasgow

Foodie fans have a feast of new dishes to tuck into in Glasgow, as American diner restaurant Denny's has now opened its doors in the city.

Officially opened yesterday (10 Dec), the arrival of the popular restaurant chain has been a long time coming, with the news it was eyeing up Glasgow locations surfacing almost a year ago.

The American diner-style restaurant is famous for its Grand Slam breakfasts (Photo: Denny's)

Located at Braehead, the restaurant will offer diners a taste of classic American cuisine, dishing up the likes of waffles, burgers and Denny's famous Grand Slam breakfasts.

The new opening marks the second UK location for Denny's, with its other restaurant located in Swansea, Wales.

It has also confirmed plans to open a third eatery in Renfrewshire in October.

The full menu at Denny's Glasgow

Featured

Cinnamon sugar pancake puppies

Festive milk shakes

Eggnog sundae

Pigs in blankets

Veggie Christmas burger

Festive feast burger

Denny's reindeer pancakes

Breakfast

Salted caramel and banana cream pancake breakfast

Peanut butter cream pancake breakfast

Build your own grand slam

Lumberjack slam

Belgian waffle slam

French toast slam

All-American slam

The grand slamwich

Fit slam

Ham and cheese omelette

Philly cheesesteak omelette

Loaded veggie omelette

Fit fare loaded veggie omelette

Ultimate omelette

Supreme skillet

Fire fare veggie skillet

Sante Fe skillet

Banana pecan pancake breakfast

Blueberry pancake breakfast

Country-fried steak and eggs

Sirloin steak and eggs

Moons over my hammy

Breakfast sides

FIT

Fit slam

Smash it up

Avocado and tomato benedict

Classic eggs benedict

Perfectly poached

Scrambled eggs on toast

Loaded veggies omelette

Banana pecan pancake breakfast

Banana pecan pancake

Oats made simple

Fit veggie skillet

Yellow fin sole

Buffalo chicken cobb salad

Skinny burger

Fit sirloin steak

Avocado chicken caesar salad

Protein cakes

Fresh fruit protein cakes

Blueberry protein wheat cakes

Almond and strawberry protein wheat cakes

Efectiv oats

Protein shakes and smoothies

Appetizers

Build your own sampler

Loaded bacon cheddar tots

Bacon cheddar tots

Chicken strips

Zesty nachos

Mozzarella cheese sticks

Chicken and sausage quesadilla

Salads

Prime rib cobb salad

Cranberry apple chicken salad

Avocado chicken caesar salad

Burgers and sandwiches

Bacon applewood burger

Classic burger

Bourbon bacon burger

Bacon avocado cheeseburger

Build your own burger

Slamburger

Double cheeseburger

Prime rib philly melt

Chicken philly melt

Pot roast melt

Cali club sandwich

Club sandwich

Chicken bacon classic

The super bird

Lunch sides

Dinner entrees

Wild salmon skillet

Crazy spicy skillet

Smoky applewood chicken and brocoli skillet

Brooklyn spaghetti and meatballs

Bourbon chicken skillet

Chicken strips

Slow-cooked pot roast

Yellow fin sole

Sirloin steak

Rump steak

Country-fried steak

Dinner sides

55+

55+ fit fare loaded veggie omelette

55+ club sandwich

55+ scrambled eggs and cheddar breakfast

55+ French toast slam

55+ Belgian waffle slam

55+ starter

55+ omelette

55+ country-fried steak

55+ grilled chicken