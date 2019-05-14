‘They’re called Lorne sausages, ya absolute b**bags’: Scots fuming as Aldi launches new ‘Sausedge’

Have your say

Angry Scots have hit out at Aldi for claiming to pioneer square sausages through their marketing.

The supermarket chain posted a tweet this morning about starting to sell the pork-based product, with a link to a Daily Star story which described the idea as "genius."

Aldi's tweet said: "Breakfast just became a whole lot easier… Will you be trying our Sausedge?"

READ MORE: A history of the square sausage, including a recipe for making your own

But many have been airing their views on social media about the Lorne sausage (also known as square sausage) being around in Scotland for years.

@Louwap said: "Er, c’mon you didn’t invent this. I think the Scots may have something to say about it."

Lorne sausage is a traditional Scottish food.

READ MORE: Morrisons is selling ‘British’ square sausages, here’s how Scotland reacted

She also posted a Wikipedia link about the Lorne sausage.

@injytech said: "They're called Lorne sausages, ya absolute b**bags."

@damilne1 said: "Where have you been? We've had square sausage or Lorne sausage in Scotland for ever."

@GaelicRoadSign said: "Is this some sort of joke? Or is this simply for English shoppers."

@alantherogue said: "This is cultural appropriation."

@TotoMimo said: "WHAT?! Guys, you can't invent something (lorne sausage) that has existed for ALL OF TIME. Christ almighty, "sausedge"?! This reminds me of that pretentious American bloke who "invented" the "flaky sausage puff" a few years back... which was literally just a sausage roll."

And many online also said that supermarkets in Scotland - including Aldi - have been selling Lorne sausages for years.

@Scotia80 wrote: "'Here’s where to get them' Literally any shop in Scotland."

Aldi Scotland has since retweeted the original post by the supermarket with the words: “Looks Familiar.”

The “Sausedge” is a new product for Aldi UK (not available in Scotland), available for a limited time, while stocks last.