These are the 8 areas of Scotland where house prices have dropped
House prices around Scotland continue to fluctuate, with some rising and some dropping on an annual basis.
These are the eight areas of Scotland where house prices have dropped, according to Land Registry data.
1. City of Aberdeen
Annual change of -6.1 per cent
Shutterstock
other
2. Aberdeenshire
Annual change of -5.6 per cent
Shutterstock
other
3. West Dunbartonshire
Annual change of -2.1 per cent
Shutterstock
other
4. Fife
Annual change of -2.3 per cent
Shutterstock
other
View more