House prices

These are the 8 areas of Scotland where house prices have dropped

House prices around Scotland continue to fluctuate, with some rising and some dropping on an annual basis.

These are the eight areas of Scotland where house prices have dropped, according to Land Registry data.

Annual change of -6.1 per cent

1. City of Aberdeen

Annual change of -6.1 per cent
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Annual change of -5.6 per cent

2. Aberdeenshire

Annual change of -5.6 per cent
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Annual change of -2.1 per cent

3. West Dunbartonshire

Annual change of -2.1 per cent
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
Annual change of -2.3 per cent

4. Fife

Annual change of -2.3 per cent
Shutterstock
other
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 2